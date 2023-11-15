Inbound Logistics Magazine Announces the 34th Edition of its Annual Logistics Planner
The Logistics Planner runs 300+ pages and features a comprehensive guide to leading logistics and supply chain service providers. It will be released Jan 2024.
From our initial idea three decades ago, the Logistics Planner has evolved to become the essential tool for finding valued supply chain service providers.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inbound Logistics, a trailblazing multimedia platform dedicated to the supply chain and logistics sector since its inception in 1981, proudly unveils the milestone 34th edition of its renowned Logistics Planner. In today’s digital-first era, the Logistics Planner stands out as the most sought-after print publication in the industry — an annual resource guide that regularly comprises 350+ pages and remains front and center on desks across America each year.
— Keith Biondo, Publisher, Inbound Logistics
Also available in app, web, and digital editions, the multimedia Logistics Planner serves as the supply chain sector’s most comprehensive resource, connecting shippers around the globe with the market-leading supply chain and transportation solutions providers they depend upon. Companies highlighted in the Planner receive continuous exposure to Inbound Logistics’ large audience in print and online for a full year.
The 34th edition of the Logistics Planner reinforces Inbound Logistics’ commitment to sharing vital information that helps professionals navigate the dynamic, complex, and fast-moving world of logistics and transportation with its audience — which includes 88,000 magazine edition subscribers, 25,000 digital edition subscribers, 58,000 social media followers, and 186,000 monthly web visitors (all audience numbers are BPA-audited) who are responsible for managing transportation, logistics, and supply chain functions.
Key features of the 2024 Logistics Planner include:
A several-hundred-page print edition that serves as a tangible annual reference guide featuring detailed information about the top solutions providers in transportation, logistics, supply chain technology, and warehousing.
An online companion version, offering dynamic, clickable access to every solutions partner listed in the print edition.
Digital edition and app edition
Insightful articles and commentary from industry experts, providing guidance and analysis of emerging trends.
“Three decades ago, we saw a need in the market for a resource to help shippers plan their upcoming partner strategies each January. From that initial idea, the Logistics Planner has evolved to become the essential tool for decision-makers to find valued supply chain service providers. The 2024 edition of the Logistics Planner is a testament to our enduring commitment to empower and inform supply chain and logistics professionals and help trusted service providers grow their businesses,” said Keith Biondo, Publisher of Inbound Logistics, a Xometry company.
To learn more about Inbound Logistics Magazine and the 2024 Logistics Planner, please visit https://www.inboundlogistics.com/logistics-planner/. To inquire about editorial/advertising opportunities in the 2024 Logistics Planner, contact Keith Biondo, kbiondo@thomasnet.com.
About Inbound Logistics:
Inbound Logistics is the leading supply chain multimedia platform targeted toward decision makers and thought leaders in the supply chain, logistics and transportation sector. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes optimize their supply chains by better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.
