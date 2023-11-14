Building in 2024: Recent Oregon Legislative Changes Impacting the Construction Industry

As 2023 comes to a close, it is the perfect time to look back and review recent Oregon legislative changes that will impact the construction industry in the coming year.

The 82nd Session of the Oregon Legislature adjourned on June 25th, the designated constitutional date for sine die. The 2023 Legislative Session was unique because it was the first in-person session since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the legislative body experienced various changes, including bidding farewell to one of the longest-serving members of the body, Senate President Peter Courtney, and welcoming a large contingent of new legislators who had never served inside the Capitol and had rarely attended in-person meetings with their colleagues or the public.

Despite these circumstances, the Oregon Legislature introduced 2,970 bills for consideration and passed 653 bills into law. Several of those bills that passed (or were defeated) directly impact the construction industry. The following article provides an overview of a selection of those bills and describes how they may impact public and private construction projects in the coming year.

Bills that passed into law

Bills that were defeated (but we will likely see again in 2024)