Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,791 in the last 365 days.

Winter’s Coming: New FAA Webinar Offers Tips for Safe GA Operations

Nov. 14, 2023

As anyone who flies in winter weather knows, colder conditions bring a range of special challenges. Issues like ice build-up on wings, slick or contaminated runways and obscured airport markings and signage require knowledge and preparation beyond what’s needed in warmer conditions.

“Where I do most of my flying – the Western U.S. – winter is no joke,” said Melanie Hight Viau, a charter captain who flies a Cirrus Vision Jet for OpenAir, where she also provides training for new company pilots.

“Understanding and preparing for cold-weather challenges helps me make confident decisions when conditions are changing rapidly, so I can keep my passengers, cargo and aircraft safe,” added Viau, who also co-chairs the NBAA Part 135 Subcommittee.

To help pilots meet the special challenges of operating in winter, the FAA recently conducted a From the Flight Deck Live webinar offering a wealth of expert advice on general aviation safety in winter weather – preflight, en route and post-flight. The webinar presents safety data and case studies and looks at airport operations, runway and surface safety, runway excursion avoidance and FAA research on icing.

View the FAA webinar.

Coming out of the webinar, pilots will have new insight into field condition reporting, runway condition codes, learning how to navigate complex taxiway and runway configurations ahead of actual flight operations and preparing themselves and their aircraft for weather conditions they expect to encounter. Just as important, they’ll understand where to look to get any additional information they need.

“The key to safety when the weather’s challenging is resources,” said Viau, who presented an account of one of her medevac flights in a winter operations case study during the first panel discussion in the webinar.

“You’ve got to use all the resources available to you – from aircraft operating manuals to the runway condition assessment matrix to resources in ForeFlight,” she said. “You’ve also got to become a resource yourself, reporting information to air traffic control, other pilots and airport operations, which can inform weather reports, influence plowing and improvements to runway conditions and potentially save lives.”

View NBAA’s Takeoff and Landing Performance Assessment resources.

You just read:

Winter’s Coming: New FAA Webinar Offers Tips for Safe GA Operations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more