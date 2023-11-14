Draft n Craft Inc. Unveils Exclusive Thanksgiving Bonanza for U.S. Lawyers and Law Firms: November 2023 Specials Inside

Thanksgiving Offer for US Lawyers and Law Firms from Draft n Craft Inc.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Draft n Craft Inc. extends an exclusive offer to legal professionals.

Our journey of fifteen years is a testament to our commitment to the US legal community. We are proud to have assisted law firms and companies in their pursuit of justice. As we stand...” — Rakesh Sharma, Director of Draft n Craft Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an illustrious journey spanning over fifteen years, Draft n Craft Inc. stands as a beacon of excellence in the legal support services industry. This remarkable milestone is celebrated with a Thanksgiving gift to lawyers and law firms, extending an invitation to experience the company's exceptional legal and administrative support services during the month of November 2023.

Draft n Craft Inc.'s expertise shines through its impressive accomplishments, including the summarization of 1.5M+ Depositions, meticulous handling of 25M+ Medical Records, and the processing of 50M+ Attending Physician Statements (APS). In addition to these milestones, the company has provided exclusive support in drafting over 200K+ Legal Documents, establishing itself as an invaluable partner to the legal community.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Draft n Craft Inc. extends an exclusive offer to legal professionals. Lawyers and law firms are invited to utilize up to 400 pages of free Medical Records Summary, and up to 200 pages of complimentary Deposition Summary throughout the month of November 2023. This gesture is accompanied by 10 hours of Free Legal and Paralegal Support Services – at no cost to assist in various legal support services, including but not limited to Discovery-related documents such as Interrogatories, Request for Admissions, Request for Inspection, Requests for Production of Documents, Bills of Particulars, Summons, Complaints, and Answers, as well as Motions and Pre-trial documents like demands.

Rakesh Sharma, Director of Draft n Craft Inc., expresses the company's gratitude to the legal community: "Our journey of fifteen years is a testament to our commitment to the US legal community. We are proud to have assisted law firms and companies in their pursuit of justice. As we stand at this milestone, we invite legal professionals to explore the comprehensive range of services we offer. Our Dedicated Remote Paralegal services, in particular, have been designed to help legal professionals overcome the challenges they face in the current scenario."

Anjali Pahwa, Senior VP Legal, underlines Draft n Craft's commitment to the legal industry: "As we celebrate our journey, we remain dedicated to the betterment of the U.S. legal industry. Our mission is to provide tailored solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients."

To take advantage of these exclusive Thanksgiving offers or to inquire further, lawyers and law firms can visit https://www.draftncraft.com/thanks-giving/ or contact Draft n Craft Inc. at info@draftncraft.com or call +1 646 367 6958 and 6975. Additional details about the support services offered by Draft n Craft Inc. can be found on their website: www.draftncraft.com.

Draft n Craft Inc. has consistently demonstrated its expertise in legal and administrative support services, and this Thanksgiving celebration is a testament to its commitment to the legal community.

About Draft n Craft Inc.

Draft n Craft Inc. is a leading name in the legal outsourcing industry, offering comprehensive services to legal professionals, lawyers, and law firms. With over 15 years of experience, Draft n Craft has served 45+ U.S. states and partnered with 450+ trusted clients. Their services include deposition summarization, medical record review, settlement demand drafting, legal research, discovery drafting, and document indexing. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Draft n Craft is dedicated to empowering legal professionals in the ever-evolving legal landscape.