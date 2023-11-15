Worldipi.com, Renowned Intellectual Property Powerhouse, Defies Convention with Ground-Breaking "Camera Ray"

Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Donald Spector, Co-Founder

The Camera Ray is a breakthrough using AI to enhance WORLDIPI's patented technologies in this field. We are witnessing a new era of tech advancements in healthcare.” — Lisa Pamintuan

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldipi.com, the esteemed titan of intellectual properties, is making waves in healthcare innovation by spearheading the development of Camera Ray, an unprecedented technology with substantial worldwide implications.

Unlike traditional X-ray technology that relies on radiation to detect vertebral anomalies such as scoliosis, Camera Ray takes a bold, safer approach. This game-changing technology harnesses the power of everyday devices like smartphones to capture and transmit images. An advanced application then makes tens of millions of measurements from these images, mapping various body outlines that Artificial Intelligence (AI) turns into a virtual image.

"With full implementation," proclaims Worldipi.com's President, Lisa Pamintuan, "we will reach millions of people globally, screening spinal deformations - a chief cause of later life back, hip, and knee issues. Moreover, the data obtained may kickstart the production of real-time, customized inserts via 3D printing technology - all at a minuscule fraction of traditional casting costs."

This trailblazing venture marries imaging technology with instantaneous 3D printing for appropriate leg length differentials, including post-orthopedic surgery. This innovation, already patented under Worldipi.com's extensive patent portfolios, is a giant step forward in telemedicine capabilities and accessibility.

Worldipi.com's ground-breaking endeavors, steered by celebrated inventor Donald Spector, aim to supercharge telemedicine, outmaneuvering the limitations of in-person diagnostics. Fully harnessing the potential of supercomputers, their innovations promise affordability and universal accessibility.

As Worldipi.com continues to push the envelope, revolutionizing healthcare with other groundbreaking innovations, and reinventing telemedicine.

About IPI Holdings, Inc. (Worldipi.com)

WORLDIPI, with its world class Intellectual Properties and the ability to generate new products and ideas for our changing world in real time, is a resource for major, mid-size and entrepreneurial corporations and universities. It has a worldwide network and a history of building billion-dollar industries around the world.

