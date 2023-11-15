The Olinger Group Announces CEO Transition and New Leadership Appointments - Market Research News

The Olinger Group, a leading market research firm, today announced a significant transition in its executive leadership team. Changes to CEO, COO and Operations

I am confident that our staff, customers, and Live Well focus position us to continue our journey towards achieving greater success and making a meaningful impact.” — Michael Vasquez

NEW ORLEANS, LOUSIANA, UNITES STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Olinger Group Announces CEO Transition and New Leadership Appointments

The Olinger Group, a leading market research firm, today announced a significant transition in its executive leadership team. After three decades of dedicated service, Jude Olinger, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has decided to step down from his role as CEO to pursue a new opportunity outside of the market research industry. Jude Olinger will transition to the role of Owner and Founder of the Company. This transition will be effective immediately, and Jude will continue to work with the company over the coming month to ensure a smooth handover.

Jude Olinger founded The Olinger Group in 1994 with the vision of creating an environment that attracts great talent, helps clients gain valuable insights, and uses those insights to help people live well. His tireless dedication has been instrumental in shaping the company's success and reputation over the years.

Michael Vasquez, who joined The Olinger Group in 2022 as Executive Vice President of Client Solutions, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. Michael brings over 20 years of leadership and market research experience to the company. Since joining, The Olinger Group has seen remarkable growth and has shifted its focus to Live Well Insights™, a core aspect of the company's future.

In a statement, Michael Vasquez expressed his excitement about leading the organization and building on the strong business foundation and reputation that Jude and the team have established. He stated, "I am confident that our staff, customers, and Live Well focus position us to continue our journey towards achieving greater success and making a meaningful impact."

Jude Olinger expressed his confidence in the newly appointed leadership team, affirming, "I have complete trust in Michael and our executive leadership team. They possess a well-demonstrated background in industry leadership, a history of strategic accomplishments, and are the ideal group to carry forward The Olinger Group's commitment to Live Well Insights. My choice to step down as CEO was a difficult one, but it is the appropriate moment for this change. I have had the privilege and honor of guiding this team, and now I am prepared to allow them to author our next phase."

In addition to the CEO transition, The Olinger Group is pleased to announce two more leadership appointments. Chanttel Allen has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, partnering closely with the CEO to drive the company's continued success. Meg Scott has joined the Executive Leadership Team as Director of Research Operations, bringing her expertise to further enhance the company's research capabilities.

The Olinger Group remains committed to providing exceptional market research services and empowering its clients with valuable insights. The company looks forward to this new chapter with a renewed focus on growth, innovation, and client satisfaction as The Olinger Group helps brands help others Live Well.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Savannah Dalton, Marketing Manager

Sdalton@olingergroup.com

About The Olinger Group:

The Olinger Group is a leading market research firm dedicated to helping clients gain valuable insights and make informed decisions. With a focus on Live Well Insights™, the company is committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of people through its research and analytics with a Live Well Lens™. The company's expertise has helped businesses for 30 years as a trusted resource for market research and insights. To learn more about The Olinger Group’s expertise, visit www.olingergroup.com.