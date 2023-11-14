TOOTRiS Claims Four Prestigious Inc. Power Partner Awards

TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand

Nation’s First and Only Real-time Child Care Technology Platform Named to Inc.’s “Directory of Excellence” For its Ability to Help Entrepreneurs Grow

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest online Child Care technology platform, is thrilled to announce its recognition in the prestigious Inc. Power Partner Awards 2023. The San Diego-based company has been named a winner in four distinct categories including Business Products & Services for Recruiting and Staffing, for General Human Resources, and for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

With more than 200,000 licensed Child Care Providers nationwide, TOOTRiS has revolutionized the Child Care industry as the first and only platform that allows parents, providers, and employers to connect and transact all in one place, in real-time. TOOTRiS provides employers custom Child Care benefits programs without the administrative burden, allowing them to create a company that is fit to compete, scale, and win with higher retention, effective recruiting, and realizing exponential human capital ROI.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Inc.'s Power Partner Awards 2023,” said TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama. “From the start, our goal has been to fix the Child Care industry as a whole by not just helping parents find affordable care, but by also helping nurture and equip Child Care providers, and supporting employers with a dependable, diverse workforce. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to providing unparalleled services in the Child Care industry to support our communities."

Inc.'s Power Partner Awards are renowned for recognizing outstanding companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in various business sectors. Inc. uses a refined methodology process to select its honorees including qualitative ratings from clients, online sentiment analysis, plus in-depth research, and analysis of open-source data by Inc. reporters. TOOTRiS stood out among competitors, demonstrating its commitment to removing Child Care as a barrier to growth by helping employers support their working parents and showcasing how the TOOTRiS platform can help grow the Child Care industry by giving providers the tools they need to find enrollments, process payments, and operate efficiently without financial or technical limitations.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

TOOTRiS is proud to have been awarded alongside other trusted brands such as Insperity, SHRM, Duffy Group Inc, The MOM Project, and The Leadership Consortium.

To view the complete list, go to: ￼https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine.



About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS’ unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits. This gives their workforce the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time. Working parents are empowered to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.