Alessandra Lezama Earns Spot on Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500 for Modernizing Child Care at Scale

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS today announced that CEO and Founder Alessandra Lezama has been named to the Inc. 2026 Female Founders 500, recognizing the most influential and results-driven women entrepreneurs in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

Lezama’s inclusion reflects the accelerating national movement to modernize Child Care infrastructure through technology, public-private collaboration, and employer investment.

“Child Care is economic infrastructure,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO and Founder of TOOTRiS. “When families cannot access care, businesses lose talent, providers struggle to stay open, and entire communities feel the strain. We built TOOTRiS to fix a system that was never designed to support today’s workforce. By connecting families, providers, employers, and government agencies in one unified platform, we are not patching gaps - we are building a stronger foundation for working families.”

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

TOOTRiS operates the nation’s largest and ONLY Real-Time Child Care platform, connecting families to more than 230,000 unique Child Care options nationwide. By bringing parents, providers, employers, and government partners together on a single technology platform, TOOTRiS has transformed a historically fragmented Child Care landscape into one unified ecosystem where families can search, secure, and pay for care in real time.

For parents, the universal platform makes it possible to search, compare, and secure Child Care that fits their exact schedule and location, whether they work early mornings, late nights, or -traditional shifts. For employers, TOOTRiS serves as the infrastructure to offer Child Care Employee Benefits that directly offset the cost of care, strengthening their workforce while supporting working parents.

Together, this integrated approach connects every stakeholder through a seamless, highly regulated, and efficient marketplace, ensuring that Child Care access, funding, and administration operate within one coordinated system built for today’s modern workforce.

Over the past year, TOOTRiS has expanded Tri-Share Child Care programs across multiple states - innovative cost-sharing models in which government entities match employer contributions, reducing the financial burden on working families. The TOOTRiS platform integrates all funding sources into one streamlined payment system, ensuring providers receive consistent, consolidated payments while simplifying administration for employers and public agencies.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive technology platform for Child Care, partnering with government agencies, employers, and providers to modernize access, funding, and administration of Child Care systems. Through its platform, TOOTRiS streamlines complex funding models — including subsidies, cost-sharing programs like Tri-Share, and employer benefits — into one integrated, transparent digital experience. With a network spanning more than 230,000 licensed providers, TOOTRiS helps strengthen local Child Care systems, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure more families can reliably find and afford quality care. For more information, visit www.tootris.com.

