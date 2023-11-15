LAGO Innovation Fund Expands Its Reach In B2B Technology Space With $20MM In Growth Capital for Videri
LAGO Supports High-Growth Startups Across Industry Sectors Including Technology, Health+Wellness, Food+Beverage and E-Commerce
Our fund is uniquely designed to help emerging businesses such as industry game-changer Videri fulfill their commercial potential by successfully delivering products to a fast growing customer base”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), supporting high-growth startups with custom term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments, announced today a $20 million capital raise for Videri Inc., an emerging leader of smart, connected digital display solutions for major global brands. This funding round will help to fuel continued growth for Videri, as it expands its market through distribution and channel partners around the world, and delivers their next generation of leading-edge digital displays and content and device management software.
— Heather LaFreniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAGO Innovation Fund
“We are delighted to close a significant growth capital raise that will allow an industry game-changer such as Videri to further expand its innovative product line and reach more industry sectors,” said Heather LaFreniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAGO. “Our fund is uniquely designed for this exact opportunity, to help emerging businesses fulfill their commercial potential by successfully delivering products and services to their important customer base.”
The Videri Platform includes “Digital Canvases” (displays) that are managed by its content and device management software with reporting capabilities and analytics, as well as simple integration with other applications. Videri Canvases engage audiences with stunning visuals and design features, while offering state-of-the-art measurable point-of-sale impact and enterprise-grade scalability and security.
“This round of funding marks an important step in the next phase of Videri’s go-to-market strategy,” stated Wes Nicol, CEO at Videri. “The team at LAGO Innovation Fund clearly appreciates our unique value proposition and how we challenge limitations of traditional digital display solutions. This year, we launched a global partner program, opening up the Videri platform to technology, integrator and reseller partners globally, and with this infusion of capital, we can reach more partners in more markets driving incremental value to our customer base.”
About LAGO Innovation Fund
LAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, supports growth by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors of high-growth disruptive companies. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, alternative lending and venture debt capital, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $3-$30MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Health + Wellness, Food + Beverage and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and ultimately the value of your business. For more information, please visit LAGO Innovation Fund and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Videri
Founded in 2013, Videri is an end-to-end digital display platform that enables marketers and businesses everywhere to create impactful experiences at the point of decision. Simple, yet high impact, Videri is the only solution that delivers infinitely differentiated digital in locations where traditional digital does not fit. With more than 100,000 Videri Digital Canvases deployed across more than 80 countries, Videri powers the digital content of some of the world’s largest global brands at scale. Videri lets your content Be Seen. To learn more visit https://videri.com/.
