TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Marion Barry Renaming Celebration

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Marion Barry Renaming Celebration will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE from Good Hope Road to W Street, SE

Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE from Good Hope Road to W Street, SE

Good Hope Road from Anacostia Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Southbound 11 th Street from M Street to Good Hope Road, SE

I-295 Southbound Exit 1C toward Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 11 th Street, SE

I-295 Northbound Exit 5C toward Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and 11th Street, SE

Please note, although vehicular traffic will not be able to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue between Good Hope Road and W Street, SE from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., residents will still be able to access their homes if they live east or west of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE.

Vehicles traveling west on Good Hope Road will be able to turn north on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue toward the 11th Street Bridge.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.