Free Fall Special Recycling Event on Nov 18 at North SeaTac Park
Free Fall Recycling Collection Event on Nov 18, 9 AM-3 PM at North SeaTac Park, accepting a variety of recyclable items including paint recycling.SEATAC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSheen Paint is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Free Fall Special Recycling Event. This free event is scheduled for November 18th, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The venue for this eco-friendly initiative is North SeaTac Park, located at S. 128th St. & 20th Ave. S., SeaTac, Washington 98168. (13001 20th Avenue South).
Residents, businesses, Realtors, and contractors are invited to bring their recyclables, including any unused, unwanted, and leftover paint, to this free event. The event will prominently feature paint recycling, accepting paints, stains, and varnishes of any amount. Additionally, attendees can recycle other items like CFL Lightbulbs, batteries, oil and antifreeze, propane tanks, tires (limit 10 per vehicle), plastic bags and wraps, electronics (excluding vacuum cleaners), toilets and porcelain sinks, EPS Styrofoam, packing peanuts, appliances, and scrap metal.
To sign up click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-recycling-event-tickets-744769103437?aff=oddtdtcreator
It's important to note that all paint must be in its original, non-leaking containers with labels intact, ranging from sample sizes to five-gallon containers. Accepted materials include oil-based, acrylic, and latex paints, along with stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, and urethanes. Please be aware that items like spray paints, paint thinners, solvents, and other hazardous wastes will not be accepted.
Confidential material shredding services will also be available, with a limit of 3 boxes per vehicle. However, yard debris will not be accepted, and vendors reserve the right to reject items not meeting their requirements.
Luke Peters, Operations Manager at GreenSheen Paint, emphasizes the significance of this event, "Events like these showcase our dedication to promoting sustainability and community welfare. We encourage everyone to join us at the Fall Special Recycling Event for a greener future."
All paint collected will be repurposed into GreenSheen’s environmentally-conscious latex paints. Attendees are recommended to make reservations in advance for a smooth drop-off process.
**About GreenSheen Paint:**
GreenSheen Paint offers premium recycled-content latex paint at competitive prices. Our cutting-edge processing technology ensures durability, an impressive finish, and longevity. Distributed through hundreds of retailers nationwide, we are committed to sustainability, having prevented approximately 50 million lbs. of paint from entering landfills. Our recycling facilities are located in Denver, CO, Kent, WA, and Rotterdam, NY.
