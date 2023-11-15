Nota Announces AI Integration for Newspack Newsrooms
Revolutionizing Digital Journalism: Nota's AI Tools to Empower Newspack's Diverse Network of Publishers
Through our partnership with Newspack we're reinventing how news is delivered and consumed. Our AI tools empower publisher stories to resonate with their audiences in this digital age.”UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nota, a leading AI SaaS Company, announced today that it has arranged to make state-of-the-art AI tools widely available to news organizations on Newspack’s open source publishing platform. This exciting partnership will make Nota’s accessible to the nearly 250 small and mid-sized local news publishers who use the Newspack platform.
— Josh Brandau, CEO of Nota
Thanks to Nota's cutting-edge AI capabilities, publishers can now benefit from instant Headline and Story optimization, efficient SEO recommendations, inventive Social post suggestions and much more. The tool set is designed to be completely editable and user-friendly, ensuring that news publishers, whether from large corporations or small independent outlets, can leverage the power of AI to enhance their content strategy.
Josh Brandau, CEO of Nota, commented, "This integration marks a significant advancement in the digital publishing landscape. Our primary vision has always been to harness the potential of AI for content creators, and partnering with Newspack has made that vision a reality. We're confident that our tools will offer unparalleled assistive AI to newsrooms everywhere."
"By working with Nota we’re able to easily and affordably extend some of the latest AI capabilities to our publishers", said Kinsey Wilson, Founder and Head of Newspack. As a testament to their commitment to innovation and in celebration of this collaboration, Nota is offering significant discount pricing available through the end of the year for those that sign up now, and is committed to giving Newspack partners the best pricing available. Guaranteed.
Brandau added, "At Nota, we understand the ever-evolving challenges that publishers face. Our tools are crafted to provide real-time solutions, ensuring content remains relevant, engaging, and optimized for the AI age."
For a deeper understanding of how this partnership can revolutionize your publishing process, please reach out via (http://www.heynota.com) for Nota and (www.newspack.com) for Newspack. You can also contact the CEO of Nota, Joshua Brandau @ josh@heynota.com
About Nota Collective:
Nota Collective is a pioneering AI SaaS company dedicated to providing innovative solutions to the digital publishing world. Their advanced AI tools and LLM’s are designed to accelerate the optimization and distribution of the stories that make up our world. Learn more at www.heynota.com
About Newspack:
Newspack is a publishing, monetization and analytics platform that provides local news organizations the tools they need to support their journalistic ambitions and achieve financial sustainability. A division of Automattic Inc., Newspack is built on WordPress and hosted on WordPress.com’s cloud platform.
