Martindale Brightwood CDC Leader Receives National Credential to Support Entrepreneurs, Small Businesses
Certification helps leaders support entrepreneur-focused economic development to spring communities forwardINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joi Harmon, deputy director of Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation, is one of the latest recipients of the Economic Development Professional (EDP) designation from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The professional certification demonstrates skills and expertise to make a difference in the community through entrepreneurship-led economic development (ELED), according to the IEDC website. The new credential connects entrepreneurship support, economic development and community development approaches to creating and nurturing thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems.
"This certification not only signifies my commitment to professional growth, but it also amplifies the value I can bring to our local entrepreneurs and small businesses in the community," said Harmon. "Supporting small business growth and fostering entrepreneurship is the key to our future. I am excited to use the knowledge gained and connections made to build on the work we currently do in Martindale Brightwood."
The EDP designation requires candidates to have two years of full-time experience in economic development, complete the necessary education requirements and pass the certification examination. Harmon oversees programming and initiatives to support small business owners in Martindale Brightwood by working with community partners and industry leaders to provide training, education and technical assistance.
Harmon and her team raised $850,000 for small businesses in Martindale Brightwood since 2021 through various grants and crowdfunding sources. In 2022, Martindale Brightwood spent $750,000 of its budget to support 48 small businesses that include, but are not limited to, consultants, caterers, counselors, lawn care services, photographers, meeting venues, and construction companies.
"IEDC's EDP credential has prepared this next class of professionals to serve and advance their communities. They have demonstrated great dedication and hard work through the completion of the program. This sets the foundation for great success in the future," said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.
###
ABOUT MARTINDALE BRIGHTWOOD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation (MBCDC) is a 501(c)3 corporation located on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Founded in 1992, the mission of MBCDC is to be a catalyst for the sustainable growth and revitalization of Martindale Brightwood through housing, employment, small business development, and community education. MBCDC envisions just and thriving neighborhoods in Martindale Brightwood where all residents have the knowledge, social capital, and access to resources that allow them to sustain a prosperous, empowered, and healthy community. Learn more at www.mbcdc.org.
