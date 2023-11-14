Globalsat Group will provide IoT and broadband connectivity solutions over ARSAT's capacity

Marcelo Sturmann, VP - Strategic Sales at the launch of ARSAT's GEO satellite IoT service

The HiSky terminal integrates the satellite modem and a flat panel antenna

ARSAT satellite IoT launch event

ARSAT's Satellite IoT service, delivered through the ARSAT-1, offers services for fixed and mobile applications with coverage throughout the Argentine territory

With this alliance, we join forces to provide competitive satellite connectivity in remote areas, enhancing the experience for both parties from Argentina and contributing to regional integration.”
— J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman & CEO, Globalsat Group

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, the launch of the GEO Satellite IoT service took place at the ARSAT teleport in Benavidez, Buenos Aires province. This service holds great potential for development in vertical markets such as agriculture, energy, and transportation, among others, in which Globalsat Group has extensive experience in implementing and expanding solutions at a regional level.

The framework agreement between ARSAT and Globalsat Group allows Globalsat to market ARSAT's new GEO Satellite IoT connectivity solution at a regional level, as well as broadband satellite internet services for homes and businesses.

The satellite IoT connectivity service enables bidirectional message transmission for both fixed and mobile applications through an innovative, compact terminal that is easy to install. This new IoT solution, based on geostationary satellites, uses a small and lightweight HiSky terminal that integrates the satellite modem and a flat panel antenna, complemented by ST Engineering iDirect's Hub technology. The new IoT service offers low installation and maintenance costs, minimal power consumption, and coverage in Argentina and the entire region through ARSAT's fleet of geostationary satellites.

Regarding broadband satellite internet connectivity, Globalsat Group will market terminals and services in the Argentine territory thanks to ARSAT's high-performance Ka-band satellite capacity (HTS). Initially, the service will be offered in the mountainous region from Jujuy to Chubut via the Telstar-19 Vantage satellite and, soon, nationwide through the SES-17 satellite. The capacity of these two Ka-band HTS satellites has been incorporated as an enhancement to the Argentine Satellite System and will be used by ARSAT on a temporary basis until the next ARSAT satellite, the ARSAT-SG1, is launched into geostationary orbit. The ARSAT-SG1 will be the first high-performance HTS Ka-band satellite in ARSAT's fleet, with a total capacity of 70 Gbps.

J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group, commented: "Celebrating this strategic agreement with ARSAT consolidates the strategic alliance between Globalsat Argentina, the local subsidiary of Globalsat Group, and ARSAT, a significant player in regional telecommunications based in the southern country. Leveraging our respective strengths, Globalsat and ARSAT will jointly offer comprehensive solutions to customers in remote areas, allowing them to access satellite connectivity at very competitive rates, with the added value of our extensive expertise in providing mission-critical communications to thousands of customers in sectors such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism, among others."

Palacios also added, "Although we are a multi-country organization and operate throughout the hemisphere from our base in the United States, our consortium's origin is in Latin America, with our own offices in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador and a significant presence in neighboring countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, and Chile. For this reason, we are especially pleased to strengthen our ties with Argentina, enhancing our regional presence and contributing to the integration of economies and peoples with historical connections and brotherhood."

Guillermo Rus, Vice President of ARSAT, commented: "The new Satellite IoT product, featuring hiSky and ST Engineering iDirect technology, allows ARSAT to add value to its Ku-band geostationary satellite fleet while enabling companies like Globalsat to develop tailored solutions for various market verticals. With Satellite IoT, ARSAT expands and diversifies its satellite product portfolio, providing the market with a low-cost and cutting-edge technology solution for asset management wherever they are located."

At the time of the agreement's signing, ARSAT President Facundo Leal stated, "We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with Globalsat. Providing satellite connectivity at a competitive price is something ARSAT highly values. As a public company, ARSAT has the social mission of bridging the digital divide. This agreement with Globalsat is a firm step in that direction."

Globalsat Group will provide IoT and broadband connectivity solutions over ARSAT's capacity

Globalsat Group is the industry-leading provider of mobile and fixed satellite services (MSS and FSS), delivering voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware across the Americas since 1999. The multinational organization offers satellite telecommunications solutions to thousands of clients through a flexible organizational structure, driven by extensive expertise in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, maritime, aviation, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism. Most of our clients utilize these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure is at stake, in extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or cannot operate at all. At Globalsat Group, we believe in putting people first, building trust, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that enable high performance and deliver value to our clients. Our values guide everything we do, from developing cutting-edge technology to providing exceptional customer service. We believe that by prioritizing people and building trust, we can create a strong and supportive community that fosters growth and success, and our customer-centric approach drives us to understand our clients' needs and offer them personalized solutions that meet their unique requirements. Innovation is at the heart of our business. We constantly strive to develop new technologies and services that enhance the user experience and improve their ability to operate in remote and challenging environments, where our commitment to high performance drives us to deliver reliable and cost-effective services that exceed our clients' expectations. Globalsat Group has received several industry awards, including the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA). The company was named "Satellite Telecommunications Company of the Year in Latin America" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. Through our subsidiary in Brazil, we have received the Great Place To Work distinction for five consecutive years, ranking among the top 150 companies in Brazil in 2022. At Globalsat, we are committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by the recent MSUA Innovation in Satellite Mobility Award in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact category. As an industry leader in satellite communication solutions, Globalsat Group continues to innovate and provide reliable and cost-effective services to businesses and governments worldwide.

