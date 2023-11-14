ECS and Pamunkey Indian Enterprises-Professional Services Form Joint Venture Tribal 8(a) known as 3 Arrows Simulations
Engineering & Computer Simulations has formed 3 Arrows Simulations, a Joint Venture Tribal 8(a) with Pamunkey Indian Enterprises - Professional Services.
Our partnership with Pamunkey Indian Enterprises gives ECS an additional avenue to support our Warfighters by delivering innovative training and services with faster turnarounds and a reduced cost.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineering & Computer Simulations (ECS) announced the company has formed 3 Arrows Simulations (3AS), a Joint Venture (JV) Tribal 8(a) with Pamunkey Indian Enterprises - Professional Services (PIE-PS). 3AS will provide software engineering, training services, and curriculum development to the government and other clients.
— Gregory (Greg) Kane, ECS Chief Operating Officer
Gregory (Greg) Kane, ECS Chief Operating Officer explains: “We are excited about partnering with Pamunkey Indian Enterprises to deliver innovative training and services as 3 Arrows Simulations. This JV gives ECS an additional avenue to support our nation’s Warfighters by providing outstanding training services and innovative software development with faster turnarounds and at a reduced cost.”
A Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Tribal 8(a), Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), and Indian Small Business Economic Enterprise (ISBEE), PIE-PS’s tribal status provides its government clients with an efficient acquisition strategy to accelerate program adoption and transition, reduce potential time delays, and significantly reduce the usual program risks and costs of new contract awards. PIE-PS can receive sole source awards up to $25M Civilian and $100M DoD in value with no justification, and Tribal 8(a) sole source awards cannot be protested.
Shelley Bond, Chief Growth Officer for PIE-PS adds: “Through 3 Arrows Simulations, we will be reinforcing our leadership team’s nearly two centuries of aggregated experience managing and successfully delivering responsive services to the Federal Government. Our demonstrated experience in producing high quality IMI will be further enhanced by partnering with ECS to provide a seamless one-stop-shop for innovative mission-driven solutions.”
PIE-PS is expanding economic opportunities and employment for the Pamunkey people, other Virginia Indian Tribes, and neighbors throughout the central Virginia region. The professional services company has built a framework of capabilities that expands through industry alliances such as this one with ECS.
About ECS
ECS is an award-winning global training and technology solutions company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida with operations in Huntsville, Alabama and San Antonio, Texas. An industry innovator with a vast portfolio of training programs, ECS is a trusted provider of training, maintaining, and sustaining military service members, frontline workers, and commercial clients around the world. http://www.ecsorl.com/
About PIE-PS
PIE-PS is an SBA certified 8(a) tribal corporation that is 100% owned by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. Having received the first Tribal 8(a) certification of any Virginia Indian Tribe, PIE-PS is poised to assist DoD and Civilian contracting agencies in moving quickly through the award process. In addition to developing customized asynchronous self-paced training products from in-person content, we provide Information Technology (IT)/Cybersecurity, Program/Project Management, and Multimedia & Graphics services, as well as advanced concept design, video graphics, animation, and visualization solutions. Our team has won multiple EMMY awards for the latest advances in High Definition, 6K resolutions, full digital pipelines, scripting, shooting, editing, and digital distribution. http://www.pie-ps.com/
