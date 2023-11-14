Perrin Conferences Presents the 2023 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference
The 2023 New York Asbestos Litigation Conference will be held in-person on December 7, 2023 at the New York City Bar Association.
We’re excited to host prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals at this annual conference.”WAYNE, PA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences is proud to announce the highly anticipated New York Asbestos Litigation Conference, scheduled for Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the New York City Bar Association. This annual conference is set to bring together legal and insurance professionals along with industry leaders for a day of engaging discussions and insights into the evolving landscape of asbestos litigation in New York.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin Conferences
The 2023 agenda promises to be an enriching experience with a packed agenda with hot topics including, an overview of New York including upstate New York, a talc litigation update, appellate and summary judgment decisions, a judicial perspective panel, a bankruptcy update, and plenty of time for networking.
“We’re excited to host prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, and insurance professionals at this annual conference. This year’s agenda will feature insightful updates and perspectives on the current issues in NYCAL, NY metro and upstate New York.” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conferences chairs are:
• Kerryann M. Cook, Esq., The Cook Group, New York, NY
• Charles M. Ferguson, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
Participating judges include:
• Hon. Suzanne J. Adams, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
• Hon. Erin P. Gall, Oneida County Supreme Court, Utica, NY
• Hon. Adam Silvera, Asbestos Coordinating Judge, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
Speakers at the conference include:
• Joseph W. Belluck, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• David Breslau, Senior Asbestos Claim Analyst – Asbestos Strategic Unit, Resolute Management Inc., Philadelphia, PA
• Lisa Busch, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, New York, NY
• Jamie Cooper, Esq., The Pascarella Law Group, Middletown, NJ
• Meagan E. Dean, Esq., McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, P.C., New York, NY
• Seth A. Dymond, Esq., Belluck & Fox, New York, NY
• Brian Early, Esq., The Early Law Firm, L.L.C., New York, NY
• Jordan Fox, Esq., Belluck & Fox, L.L.P., New York, NY
• Philip Goldstein, Special Master, NYCAL, ADR Office of Philip Goldstein, New York, NY
• David J. Goodearl, Esq., Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP, New York, NY
• Suzanne M. Halbardier, Esq., Barry McTiernan & Moore LLC, New York, NY
• Nsenga Jenkins, Esq., Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A., New York, NY
• Sean Kerley, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Christopher S. Kozak, Esq., Landman Corsi Ballaine & Ford P.C., Newark, NJ
• Jim Kramer, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, New York, NY
• Kevin Maclay, Esq., Caplin & Drysdale, Washington, D.C.
• Timothy M. McCann, Esq., Hawkins Parnell & Young, New York, NY
• Michael Owen, Vice President, Claims Counsel, The Riverstone Group, Manchester, NH
• Lisa Pascarella, Esq., The Law Firm of Pascarella DiVita, Holmdel, NJ
• Michelle Potter, COO, Senior Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Pierre Ratzki, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., New York, NY
• Whitney D. Seltzer, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, New York, NY
• Judith A. Yavitz, Esq., Darger Errante Yavitz & Blau LLP, New York, NY
The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit for qualified candidates. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.
