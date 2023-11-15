Liquidware Unveils ProfileUnity with FlexApp v6.8.6
New version features expanded offline FlexApp capabilities, OAuth, and performance enhancements
With version 6.8.6, we've set a new industry standard. No other solution delivers applications to any Windows desktop, on any platform – even offline.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced the latest release of ProfileUnity with FlexApp, version 6.8.6. This latest iteration introduces a host of innovative features, marking significant strides in FlexApp application portability and redefining how businesses streamline application deployment across diverse Windows workspaces.
— Jason E. Smith
ProfileUnity has been enhanced with up to 50 percent faster logoff times and session isolation for folder redirection, while the bulk of the new features are within FlexApp. FlexApp application portability has become the industry standard by eclipsing older app layering approaches. Some of the new and innovative features found in FlexApp v6.8.6 include:
• FlexApp Offline – while attached Windows applications could already go offline with the self-contained FlexApp One format, this capability has now been extended to traditional FlexApp packages, ensuring users with laptops and poor network connections always have accessibility to their applications in today’s “work from anywhere” world.
• OAuth Support – Now virtually any Windows application can easily add OAuth capabilities via FlexApp’s FlexApp One container format. FlexApp One promotes a zero-trust framework, even in offline scenarios. By facilitating OAuth, FlexApp One ensures that only validated users can access applications, aligning an organization’s Zero Trust strategy. Even if applications inherently lack OAuth support, FlexApp One ensures compliance by preventing deactivated or unauthorized accounts from accessing the applications. FlexApp’s OAuth capabilities are integrated with an organization’s Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) instance.
• FlexApp One multi-session support – In Microsoft multi-session, RDSH, and Citrix environments, FlexApp One apps now only apply per user, enabling custom app assignments to users that are accessing the same server. While FlexApp has boasted this for years, this capability has been extended to the FlexApp One format.
• FlexApp One Memory Caching – this approach leverages session memory to boost the performance of FlexApp One applications, making an already robust experience even faster for large applications.
FlexApp already boasts the industry’s only fully automated application packaging system, known as FlexApp Automated Packaging, and now it too has been updated to version 1.5. FlexApp Automated Packaging is ideal for organizations that have dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of Windows applications by fully automating the packaging process to FlexApp app containers. Select updates and enhancements include:
• FlexApp One support – automatically create a FlexApp One package in tandem with a traditional FlexApp package.
• Enhanced compatibility - now includes high compatibility mode increasing the number of apps that can be automatically packaged.
• Auto optimized capture machines – automatically optimizes capture machines to keep potential interruptions quite during packaging, contributing to FlexApp’s high compatibility rating.
• Continuous packaging – now select apps can be fully automated and pushed live if trusted. This is the ultimate way to ensure apps are always up to date.
“With version 6.8.6, we've set a new industry standard. No other solution delivers applications to any Windows desktop, on any platform – even offline. This version will be well-received by our enterprise customers, offering benefits such as an enhanced user experience, fortified application security with OAuth, and performance optimization," said Jason E. Smith, VP Product Marketing and Alliances at Liquidware.
ProfileUnity with FlexApp v6.8.6 offers a comprehensive solution for optimizing application management and delivery, as well as for user profiles, setting a new standard in enterprise efficiency and performance.
For more information please visit https://www.liquidware.com/products
About Liquidware
Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company’s products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate digital user experience (DEX) across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Dizzion Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on LinkedIn.
Jane Rimmer
Liquidware
+44 7710 633488
jane.rimmer@liquidware.com
