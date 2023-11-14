Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,256 in the last 365 days.

Service Options in File & Serve and Proposed Order Submissions

This document shares important guidance for eCourts users regarding service functionality in File & Serve, submission of proposed orders for judicial signature, and changes to service under Rule 5 that require attorneys to confirm or update their address of record with the court with the State Bar.

Service Options in File & Serve

The ‘Service Options in File & Serve’ guidance was published November 3, 2023, and describes methods of serving documents through File & Serve. This guidance includes both screenshots and written descriptions of the application’s functionality.   

Proposed Order Submission in Odyssey Counties

The ‘Proposed Order Submission in Odyssey Counties’ guidance was published October 30, 2023. It details best practices and processes for attorneys, parties, and judicial officials to draft, share, and submit proposed orders for judicial signature and filing through File & Serve in Odyssey Counties. 

Reminder: Update “Address of Record with the Court”

The ‘New “Address of Record with the Court”’ guidance was published August 1, 2023. This guidance describes recent legislation that makes significant changes to how attorneys serve and are served under Rule 5 of the Rules of Civil Procedure. This guidance informs attorneys how to update their “Address of Record with the Court” through their profile on the State Bar website.

If you have any questions, please contact eCourts@nccourts.org

You just read:

Service Options in File & Serve and Proposed Order Submissions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more