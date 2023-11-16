The Carousel Center Increases Accessibility Measures, Becomes A Certified Autism Center™

The Carousel Center receives autism training from IBCCES so they can better accommodate all clients, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

AUSTINTOWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carousel Center earns the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This credential is awarded to organizations that show their ongoing commitment to fostering a welcoming and accessible environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The Carousel Center proved this by completing a thorough training and certification process from IBCCES to gain understanding and knowledge of the resources and best practices for assisting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and every person that visits the center.

“We proudly display our certification knowing that our staff are well trained and knowledgeable in working with our clients. It lets potential clients' families know that we are always working to find ways to raise the bar and improve on the level of care we provide at The Carousel Center,” shared Scott Austalosh of Carousel Center and program designer for Sophia’s Place. “This certification in addition to our new state of the art calming and sensory rooms sets us apart from all other similar day programs and workshops in the region and beyond.”

The Carousel Center offers programs and services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, teaching skills that will help them thrive in their communities. As part of its accessibility measures, the center has implemented Sophia’s Place, the first-of-their-kind interactive calming and music rooms. Each room offers printed electronics on the walls for autistic and sensory-sensitive users to control their experience with touch, sight and sound. Genevieve Goings, one of the most recognizable voices in preschool entertainment and star of "Choo Choo Soul," the long-running music-video show on Disney Junior, produced the music for the Sophia’s Place music room, lending her voice and helping create a breadth of musical sounds and samples that combined with the rooms’ other sensory experiences can have a therapeutic impact for autistic individuals.

“We are proud to present The Carousel Center with the Certified Autism Center™ designation for their efforts and commitment to creating a safe, welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and every person that visits the center,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Through this certification, IBCCES is thrilled to play a part in supporting The Carousel Center’s inclusivity mission and helping enhance their accessibility measures.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About The Carousel Center

Its mission is to educate our individuals through leisure based activities throughout the community. The Center strives to promote informative decision making, community participation, and self-sufficiency. They will help them "turn their lives around" with the support and involvement of family and friends.