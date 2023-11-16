Great North American eclipse needs planning and eye protection
The upcoming solar eclipse comes close to more major cities and with a maximum duration of totality that is almost two minutes longer than in 2017.
I hope the weather is just as spectacular in April and even more people choose to protect their eyes while safely enjoying this astronomical event.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The April 8, 2024 eclipse, known as the Great North American Eclipse, promises to be even more spectacular than the historic 2017 eclipse. The upcoming solar eclipse comes close to more major cities and with a maximum duration of totality that is almost two minutes longer than in 2017. The annular eclipse last month was a foretaste of this big celestial show and a reminder to properly prepare. Texans gathered to view the partial eclipse and were over the moon by the sights provided by certified solar eclipse glasses.
“Houston weather was perfect for the annular eclipse, and I’m pleased I was able to attend the viewing party with Prevent Blindness Texas and see the Prevent Blindness solar eclipse glasses being used by so many.” said Alan Gunner, President and CEO of Solnomo, the exclusive wholesaler of Prevent Blindness solar eclipse glasses. “I hope the weather is just as spectacular in April and even more people choose to protect their eyes with official Prevent Blindness solar eclipse glasses while safely enjoying this astronomical event.”
Solar eclipse glasses can be purchased and branded with corporate logos or a choice of messaging while showing support for the vision community and the eye health of Texans. Along with this branding benefit, a percentage of the retail price is considered a charitable contribution to PBT, which is a registered 501c3, to support sight-saving efforts.
Prevent Blindness Texas is helping Texans get ready for the total solar eclipse with toolkits, certified solar eclipse glasses, and educational resources to protect eyes from “eclipse blindness” or solar retinopathy, causing damage or destruction to the cells in the retina.
For more information on the Prevent Blindness Texas Eclipse + Your Eyes program, tips for good eye safety practices, and where to purchase safety eyewear, visit https://bit.ly/PBTEclipse.
Organizational Background: Prevent Blindness Texas, a state-wide health nonprofit, has been directly responsible for saving sight and enhancing the quality of vision life for thousands of Texans for over 65 years. The mission of Prevent Blindness Texas is to prevent blindness and preserve sight with primary programming providing critical vision care to Texas’s most vulnerable citizens by assisting in early detection and screening services, conducting eye health and vision education, providing navigation services and resources for follow-up care, including prescription glasses and other eye care treatments. PBT focuses on the medically under-served populations most at risk for possible vision problems. Last year, Prevent Blindness Texas provided education and vision screening services to 57,000 children and adults, provided financial resources for 6,000 individuals, and certified more than 1,100 vision screeners.
PBT’s Solar Eclipse Campaign presented by The Alcon Foundation.
Presenting Partner- The Alcon Foundation
Gold Partner- MyEyeDr
