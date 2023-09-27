Soda Bottles Can Not Protect Eyes During a Solar Eclipse However Solar Eclipse Glasses Can

Prevent Blindness Texas, state's leading vision nonprofit, is urging public to prepare and protect eyes for upcoming annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023. Prevent Blindness Texas Solar Eclipse Campaign presented by The Alcon Foundation. Prevent Blindness Texas has a mission to prevent blindness and perserve sight.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Prevent Blindness Texas (PBT), prepares for the beginning of the school year, the upcoming solar eclipses centered above Texas will be a focus of educational opportunities in both science and eye health. The goal of the Prevent Blindness Texas Eclipse + Your Eyes program presented The Alcon Foundation is to educate the public on solar eclipses and raise awareness about the dangers of looking directly at the sun during an eclipse.Elementary students can recognize the sun and the moon both move, and older students may grasp more complex ideas which apply to more than just science class. The primary teachable moment during these events is proper eye protection, so students and adults alike can enjoy the solar eclipse while protecting their eyes from UV rays which can damage your eyes and hurt your vision.“When I was school-aged, we looked at solar eclipses through green 7up bottles because no one had proper viewing glasses,” says T. C. Grohman, M.D., Vice President of Nacogdoches ISD Board of Trustees and TASB leadership graduate. “I have some damage to my retina that remains to this day because of this exposure. Our schools have a responsibility to teach and protect their students when the solar eclipse passes over Texas this school year.”PBT is helping Texans get ready for the annular eclipse on October 14, 2023, and the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, with toolkits, certified solar eclipse glasses, and educational resources to protect eyes from “eclipse blindness” or solar retinopathy, causing damage or destruction to the cells in the retina.The toolkits will help educators and caregivers make the most of the solar eclipse events with a planning checklist, refreshments recommendations, activity ideas, and instructions for keeping everyone entertained and safe while waiting on the big celestial show. For more information on the Prevent Blindness Texas Eclipse + Your Eyes program, tips for good eye safety practices, and where to purchase safety eyewear, visit https://bit.ly/PBTEclipse Organizational Background: Prevent Blindness Texas, a state-wide health nonprofit, has been directly responsible for saving sight and enhancing the quality of vision life for thousands of Texans for over 65 years. The mission of Prevent Blindness Texas is to prevent blindness and preserve sight with primary programming providing critical vision care to Texas’s most vulnerable citizens by assisting in early detection and screening services, conducting eye health and vision education, providing navigation services and resources for follow-up care, including prescription glasses and other eye care treatments. PBT focuses on the medically under-served populations most at risk for possible vision problems. Last year, Prevent Blindness Texas provided education and vision screening services to 57,000 children and adults, provided financial resources for 6,000 individuals, and certified more than 1,100 vision screeners.More photos and graphics available upon request.PBT’s Solar Eclipse Campaign presented by The Alcon FoundationPresenting Partner:The Alcon FoundationGold Partner:MyEyeDr.com###

