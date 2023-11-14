VIRTUALTECH FRONTIER IMMORTALISES BORNEO HERITAGE IN THE METAVERSE FOR BORNEO CULTURE FESTIVAL 2023
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading metaverse development company, Virtualtech Frontier, recently collaborated with The Borneo Culture Festival 2023, a celebration of the rich heritage of Borneo,that took place at Subang Parade from October 28th to October 29th, 2023. This remarkable event was organized and sponsored by an ensemble of esteemed partners, including Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Pepsi Malaysia, GOGO Puteri, KDCA Women's Council Digital Unit, Park Royal Collection Subang Parade, Miss Malaysia Kebaya, and Virtualtech Frontier (VTF).
Pictured: From left to right, Jun Cheong, Chief Metaverse Officer of Virtualtech Frontier, Junzuenn Basalan, Organising Chairperson of Borneo Culture Festival 2023 & Chief Strategic Officer of GOGO Puteri, and Y.M Tengku Shamsulbhari Alhaj Bin Almarhum Y.
The festival was a vibrant showcase of Borneo's cultural tapestry, featuring a traditional wear fashion show, captivating traditional music performances, and an array of vendors that are selling Borneon cuisines and traditional handicrafts. The event also included a metaverse experience, created by Virtualtech Frontier, that features Borneon cultural history, a Pepsi treasure hunt and an online quiz with prizes. On-site attendees had an exclusive experience where they get a free can of Pepsi after completing the metaverse quiz whereas online participants joined a quiz contest to win vouchers worth RM300. All quiz answers were found within the metaverse, creating an engaging and informative experience for all visitors.
“The Borneo Culture Festival presented a unique opportunity to merge tradition and technology, We're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the digital realm, and this collaboration exemplifies our dedication to preserving and celebrating heritage in innovative ways.” said Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier.
“We are dedicated to promoting and preserving the rich cultural traditions of Borneo and teaming up with VTF to create the metaverse experience allowed us to reach a broader audience and showcase the beauty of Borneo's culture.” said Junzuenn Basalan, Organising Chairperson of Borneo Culture Festival 2023 & Chief Strategic Officer of GOGO Puteri.
Investor Aly Madhavji of Blockchain Founders Fund commented on the festival's innovative approach: "The Borneo Culture Festival 2023 stands as a striking example of how technology like the metaverse can be harnessed to celebrate and spread cultural heritage. This collaboration between Virtualtech Frontier and the festival organizers has created an immersive platform that not only honors Borneo's rich traditions but also showcases the potential for cultural preservation in the digital age."
The Borneo Culture Festival 2023, a testament to the power of technology and tradition, has once again successfully bridged the gap between the physical and digital worlds, bringing a piece of Borneo's rich culture to a global audience. It's an event where history and innovation meet, celebrating the timeless beauty of Borneo's cultural heritage while embracing the cutting-edge possibilities of the metaverse.
Check out the metaverse for yourselves here and enjoy the experience!
About Virtualtech Frontier
Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) is a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld.io, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.
Metaverse platform: https://mitoworld.io/
About GOGO Puteri
GOGO Puteri's primary focus is on corporate social responsibility, dedicated to supporting unemployed individuals, single mothers, women in need, and community development. Our mission is to provide a wide range of assistance, encompassing job training, financial support, educational programs, and community development projects.
About KDCA Women’s Council
To encourage greater participation of Kadazan Dusun Women in all aspects of society, especially in the social, cultural and economic activities so that they can be empowered, realise their potential and become integral to the progress and development of the nation. The Council also provides a platform, opportunity and tools for Kadazan Dusun Women to participate in the socio-cultural and economic development of our nation.
