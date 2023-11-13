Submit Release
Denis Manturov meets with Minister of Economy of the UAE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri

Denis Manturov meets with Minister of Economy of the UAE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, in his role as Co-Chair of the Russian-UAE Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, met with Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2023 international aerospace exhibition.

The ministers discussed a broad range of issues related to cooperation in trade and investment, as well as the priority areas of economic collaboration. They noted that trade between the two countries had almost doubled in the first eight months of 2023.  

The parties coordinated key approaches to promoting cooperation in finance and the banking sector, and expanding collaborative efforts in aircraft building, space, the pharmaceutical industry and digital technology. 

Additionally, the officials explored opportunities for cooperation in culture and humanitarian affairs, with a focus on education. They reaffirmed their mutual interest in promoting cooperation in tourism.

It was agreed to continue regular communication at the level of the co-chairs of the inter-governmental commission and to convene the next meeting of the commission in the UAE during the second half of 2024.

