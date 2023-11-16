Exciting 3D Modeling Contest Celebrating Festivals in 2023-JLC3DP（JLCPCB)

3D MODELING CONTEST

JLC3DP, as JLCPCB's 3D printing and CNC business website, is the leading platform dedicated to 3D printing and CNC machining services.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JLC3DP, a leading platform for cost-effective 3D printing and CNC services, is thrilled to unveil its latest creative endeavor, the most anticipated 3D modeling contest of the year. The contest, themed around festivals in 2023, is set to run from November 14, 2023, to December 31, 2023. This unique competition invites 3D artists from around the globe to showcase their talent through the lens of festival-themed creations.

A Celebration of Art and Innovation

Festivals bring people together from all walks of life, transcending cultures, and spreading joy. JLC3DP acknolwdge that festivals are not just events but a celebration of human creativity and the arts. The 3D modeling contest for 2023 celebrates the spirit of festivals and invites artists, designers, and innovators from around the globe to capture the essence of these cultural and communal celebrations in 3D art.

Competition Details

Participants are encouraged to explore the diverse world of festivals, drawing inspiration from traditional and contemporary celebrations alike. Whether it's the colorful lanterns of Diwali, the elaborate costumes of Carnival, or the iconic symbols of a local festival, the possibilities are as limitless as the imagination.

The contest will run for a period of six weeks, allowing artists ample time to conceptualize and craft their masterpieces. Submissions will be accepted until December 31, 2023, and winners will be announced in early January 2024.

Judging Criteria and Prizes

The contest aims to recognize and reward the best Festival-themed 3D models. Whether you're an experienced designer or just starting out, we encourage everyone to participate.The most outstanding designs will not only earn recognition but also win amazing prizes!

The 1st,2nd and 3rd prizes will be selected based on creativity, technical skill, adherence to the festival themeand and popularity (e.g. number of likes, retweets, downloads) of 3D design products.

How to Participate

To join the 3D modeling contest, participants can visit the JLC3DP website and follow the simple submission guidelines. The platform encourages artists of all levels to participate, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the contest.

About JLC3DP

JLC3DP, as JLCPCB's 3D printing and CNC business website, is the leading platform dedicated to 3D printing and CNC machining services, and the modeling platform is a massive source of free 3D model files for artists, creators and innovators. their mission is to provide easier and faster service for every customer who needs 3D printing and CNC machining service.

Join the Celebration

As the 3D modeling contest kicks off, JLC3DP invites 3D artists and enthusiasts worldwide to join the celebration of creativity and cultural diversity.Follow their official social media accounts and stay tuned for the latest news and a collection of the best entries.

For more information on the "Festival" 3D Modeling Contest, visit JLC3DP's official contest page.