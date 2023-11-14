EMU Nursing Department Released a Statement Regarding Organ Donation Week

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Health Sciences, Department of Nursing academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gülten Sucu Dağ and Research Assistant Gülcan Dürüst Sakallı released a statement about Organ Donation Week, observed between 3 and 9 November. The following statements were included in the message:

"Organ Donation and Organ Transplantation"

"Living is Beautiful, Give Life is Also Beautiful..."

"EMU Faculty of Health Sciences Nursing Department"

"Organ/tissue transplantation is the process of transferring a healthy organ/tissue from a living or deceased donor to a recipient whose organ/tissue has lost its function for various reasons. Organ/tissue transplantation is the recommended life-sustaining and life-preserving treatment option for patients with end-stage organ failure that cannot be treated with other methods. Organ/tissue transplants can occur from a living donor to another living recipient or from a deceased donor to a living recipient. Deceased donor transplants are performed based on the irreversible damage to the brain (brain death) of the patient, declared by the patient's relatives or by the patient himself/herself while alive. The goal of organ/tissue transplantation is to enhance the quality of life by eliminating various limitations/problems such as the reduction of the patient's quality of life, shortening of life expectancy, and the risk of death, as well as social and financial issues.

Organ failure and the parallel problem of insufficient donors are increasing in both the world and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The first legal regulation regarding organ transplantation in the TRNC was enacted in 2014. With the implementation of the law that regulates the procedures and principles of organ transplantation in 2015, according to the data of the Ministry of Health, 51 kidney transplants were performed in the TRNC, 28 from deceased donors and 23 from living donors. The heart transplant was a first for both the TRNC and the island of Cyprus. In addition, 2 kidneys, 5 hearts, and 8 livers were donated and transplanted to patients in the Republic of Turkey. In the TRNC, 54 organ transplants have been performed to date, with kidney transplants accounting for 51 of them. Kidney transplants have been the most commonly performed type of operation in the TRNC. According to the latest information, 3 heart transplants have also been performed. Currently, there are over 200 patients waiting for a kidney transplant and nearly 40 waiting for a heart transplant. The number of patients waiting for organ transplants is increasing day by day, but the number of donors is insufficient, similar to the global trend."

Millions of people worldwide are unable to continue their lives in a healthy manner due to organ and tissue failure. They require organ/tissue transplantation to sustain a healthy life. The needed organ/tissue can be obtained from a living or deceased donor. The biggest obstacle faced by individuals in need of organ/tissue transplantation is the increasing number of patients on organ waiting lists, coupled with a disproportionately low number of donors. Evaluating this situation, the only solution for the realization of organ and tissue donation, also known as 'donating one's organs with chronic organ failure to patients after one's death,' 'allowing one's tissues and organs to be used for the treatment of other patients after medical termination of life with freely given consent while alive,' is through the creation of societal and individual awareness and increasing awareness to boost donations in organ/tissue transplants.

In this context, increasing donations in organ/tissue transplants can be achieved through the creation of societal and individual awareness and increasing awareness. One of the most effective ways to achieve this is through mass media, which is perhaps the foremost and most important source to inform the public about organ donation. The fundamental cause of global organ shortage arises not from the lack of suitable organs but from the inability to transform potential donors into actual donors. Despite individuals having positive attitudes toward organ donation, the number of those who document and donate their organs is significantly insufficient. The most influential factors affecting organ donation include individual beliefs (religious, family, cultural, social, and bodily integrity), the organ donation process, and the healthcare system (previous negative experiences). The primary reason potential organ donors do not donate is the lack of consent from family members. Therefore, sharing our thoughts on organ donation with our immediate family members might one day provide an opportunity to save a life or give someone a new chance at life when we pass away. Another significant concern for a family considering donating the organs of a deceased loved one is the fear that their loved one's bodily integrity will be completely compromised. However, organ transplantation is no different from any other surgery performed on millions of people every day. There is no other mark on the body except for a normal surgical scar. Let us remember that organ donation is a humanitarian duty.

Anyone above the age of 18 and in sound mind can be an organ donor. In our country, to make an organ donation, an application must be submitted to the Coordination Board Secretariat within the TRNC Ministry of Health, and the donation form must be filled out and recorded. The donation form can be obtained from state hospitals in Nicosia, Kyrenia, and Famagusta, as well as from the Coordination Board Secretariat. Additionally, the donation form can be accessed via the Ministry of Health website: https://saglik.gov.ct.tr/Portals/9/OrganDokuVeBagisFormu.pdf.

LET THE WAIT END WITH YOUR DONATIONS; LET LIFE CONTINUE

What We Couldn't Achieve in Our Lives, We Can Achieve for Those After Us with Our Death.

"EVERY DONATION IS A NEW LIFE."