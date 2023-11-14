MRES: M2Bio Sciences Marks Milestone Expansion with Launch of Los Angeles Office

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK: MRES), a vanguard entity at the forefront of nutraceutical biotechnology specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to provide the following update:

M2Bio Sciences Food & Beverage strategically expands its presence by opening offices in Los Angeles, California. This move aims to broaden the distribution of Liviana™ and Medspresso™ products within the United States, aligning with the company's global commitment to providing healthy and trusted food products backed by evidence-based clinical science.

M2Bio is set to collaborate with Rand Capital Coffee within the premises. Rand Capital, founded in 2010, oversees and manages over 70 premium coffee cafes across Southern Africa. The offices are at 1515 Palisades Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA.

Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating, "We are ecstatic about opening the M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage offices in Los Angeles. Having a solid base in California allows us to gain a foothold on the West Coast as our rollout for North American distribution for 2024 gains momentum. We have seen phenomenal growth in the food division and are excited to share our premium health-centric products with new partners and consumers."

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, Liviana™ brands as well as artificial intelligence-powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies to help patients suffering from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES."

www.m2bio.co

Forward-Looking Statements

