AV-Comparatives Releases Long-Term Protection Test for 16 Home User Internet Security Software

The independent, ISO-certified security software evaluation lab, releases the Real-World Protection Test from July to October 2023

Conducting a comprehensive evaluation of security tools in everyday situations, our Real-World Protection Test gauges their authentic effectiveness.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its continuous commitment to evaluating the effectiveness of home-user security programs, AV-Comparatives, a renowned antivirus testing lab, is pleased to announce the results of its Real-World Protection Test of July to October 2023. This comprehensive assessment encompassed 16 of the most popular anti-malware programs, evaluating their capabilities in safeguarding users against Internet-borne threats.

The Real-World Protection Test, a significant component of our ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, was designed to mirror the conditions users encounter on a daily basis. It rigorously determined whether each threat could make any alterations to the test system, reflecting the real-world impact of these security solutions. In addition, to assess the user-friendliness of the programs and minimize the occurrence of false alarms, all products underwent a false-positives test. Products exhibiting high levels of false alarms saw their award levels adjusted accordingly.

The 16 home-user security programs evaluated in the 2023 Real-World Protection Test include: Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Antivirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, F-Secure Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Norton Antivirus Plus, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, and Trend Micro Internet Security.

Out of these tested products, a total of seven distinguished themselves by reaching the highest award level, “ADVANCED+,” in the Real-World Protection Test. In alphabetical order, these top-performing security solutions are Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, Kaspersky, and McAfee. These programs demonstrated exceptional capabilities in protecting users from a wide range of Internet-borne threats.

AV-Comparatives remains committed to its mission of helping individuals and organizations navigate the complex world of cybersecurity. The Real-World Protection Test is one of many avenues through which the security software evaluation lab provides invaluable insights to support users in making the best security choices.

As with all AV-Comparatives public reports, we are dedicated to providing open access to the Real-World Protection Test report without the need for registration or fees. Readers can read or download the full report on the website of the institute: https://www.av-comparatives.org

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

