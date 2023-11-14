SDDOT Seeks Public Input into I-29 (Exit 133) Interchange Modification Study

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Brookings and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Brookings City-County Government Center located at 520 3rd St. in Brookings. The public meeting is being held to inform area residents of the proposed recommendations of the Interstate 29 (exit 133) Interchange Modification Study. The corridors being studied include:

I-29 from exit 132 (U.S. Highway 14 / 6 th Street) to one-half mile north; and

Street) to one-half mile north; and Highway 14 Bypass / 18th Street from east of Jackrabbit Avenue to Highway 14 / 6th Street.

The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will play on a continuous loop for the duration of the open house. The purpose of the meeting is to present preliminary recommendations for the I-29 (exit 133) interchange and Highway 14 Bypass corridor for public review and to gather feedback. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the study. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided at the meeting.

For those who cannot attend the open house, or desire additional information on the overall study, the prerecorded presentation and open house displays will also be available on the study website at https://www.i29exit133.com starting the day of the public meeting (Nov.13, 2023). The meeting presentation will be streamed through a link on the study website. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. Written comment will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information about the study, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

