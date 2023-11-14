Nicus Software Acquires Proven FM; Strengthens ITFM and TBM Services and Consulting Capabilities
Acquisition focuses on supporting current and future customers in their ITFM and TBM programs, driving decision-making for IT leadershipROANOKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicus Software, Inc. (Nicus), a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software, has today announced its acquisition of Proven FM, a leading IT finance consulting company, to further its strategic consulting services capabilities.
Proven FM brings a blue-chip customer base and comprehensive methodology connecting IT finance outcomes to business value. Led by founding partner and principal consultant, Craig Hollenbeck, along with senior partner and director of delivery, Bryan Morland, its proven methodology and expertise have helped customers drive better decisioning by establishing the critical links between IT spend and the organizational impact of that spend.
“At the most fundamental level, Proven FM has been about helping large organizations better decision their technology spend. It sounds simple but it can be incredibly complex.” says Craig Hollenbeck of Proven FM. “Partnering with Nicus, one of the most comprehensive and flexible ITFM platforms on the market today, will enable us to concurrently set up both processes and software to ensure customers satisfy their business requirements and deliver deeper insights more quickly.”
“IT organizations often underestimate the ongoing effort, talent and resources required to establish and sustain a successful ITFM or TBM program.” says John Clark, Nicus Software CEO. “Our customers start their ITFM and TBM journeys from vastly different levels of maturity. The acquisition of Proven FM will enable us to serve a wide range of customers, from those with the most sophisticated and mature processes to those just embarking on the journey of unlocking the value of ITFM and TBM. The acquisition of Proven FM further enhances Nicus’ offering to ensure each of our customers is successful connecting IT spend to business value.”
With the acquisition, Nicus has expanded its IT finance service offerings to include:
• ITFM and TBM as a Service – Whether as a short-term approach to kickstart an ITFM initiative, to supplement existing ITFM resources or to serve as a fully outsourced ITFM capability, Nicus now offers partial and fully managed ITFM and TBM as a service.
• ITFM and TBM Strategy – Nicus will work with customers either to define and shape their ITFM and TBM strategies or to refine existing strategies due to shifting priorities.
• ITFM and TBM Data Management – For those IT finance teams without the necessary data expertise or bandwidth to process data from disparate systems, Nicus now offers both full and fractional resources to manage this work.
Existing customers interested in the new service offerings should reach out to their Nicus account manager. Prospective customers interested in harnessing the power of a leading ITFM software platform with expert ITFM and TBM consulting capabilities should reach out through www.nicus.com. Nicus will continue to support the IT finance programs of Proven FM customers. As part of the acquisition, Craig Hollenbeck assumes the position of Senior Vice President of ITFM Strategy at Nicus, and Bryan Morland will lead professional services at Nicus as Senior Vice President of Professional Services.
About Nicus
Nicus is a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software tailored to the needs of high-performance enterprise businesses and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and strategic technology decisions, helping IT leaders and practitioners communicate the value of IT within their respective organizations. Through a comprehensive software suite and AI-powered insights engine, including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, IT Benchmarking and more, Nicus elevates IT to empower businesses. Learn more about Nicus at www.nicus.com.
