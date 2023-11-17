Asset Preservation Strategies Inc. Fuels Sustainability with Donation to Trees for the Future
EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset Preservation Strategies Inc. has taken action to support the global mission of Trees for the Future to improve livelihoods of impoverished farmers by revitalizing degraded lands, funding the planting of 17,060 trees. Committed to acting locally and creating impact globally, the partners of Asset Preservation Strategies Inc. united in their efforts to fund a donation that will develop deep roots for those in need. Trees for the Future has dedicated their efforts to breaking the cycle of hunger, poverty, and environmental destruction through restoring landscapes in developing communities. As a collaborative wealth management firm, Asset Preservation Strategies aims to elevate the wellbeing of those they serve, in part, by developing purpose driven financial strategies that often include charitable giving. Through the intentional giving that the partners at Asset Preservation Strategies have implemented, they have been able to be a part of sustainable change, creating opportunity for future generations.
“We value building a legacy that will impact lives near and far through investing in our planet - driving the development of food systems and growing economies.” –John Jenkins, Chairman and Senior Financial Adviser, Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc.
About Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc.:
Asset Preservation Strategies offers collaborative wealth management for affluent individuals and families. For over 30 years, their team of experienced financial advisors has specialized in working closely with affluent individuals and families to create customized client portfolios, incorporating sophisticated tax planning and advanced estate planning strategies, in careful collaboration with each professional that plays a part in handling the client’s finances. As fiduciaries, the team at APS is not only required by law to keep clients’ interests first, but their passion and primary goal is to advance responsible stewardship of assets and achieve the best possible outcome for each client.
NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION: The contents of this press release: (i) do not constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and (ii) may not be relied upon in making an investment decision related to any investment offering. Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc is a DBA of Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment Advisory Services offered through Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC. Securities offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC, NFA Asset Preservation Strategies, Inc., Arete Wealth Management, LLC nor Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC are affiliated. Axxcess and Arete do not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Opinions are our current opinions and are subject to change without notice. Prices, quotes, rates are subject to change without notice. Generally, investments are NOT FDIC INSURED, NOT BANK GUARANTEED and MAY LOSE VALUE. Brokerage services are offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC, NFA. Information pertaining to Arete Wealth Management, LLC and its registered persons are available through the FINRA's Broker Check System or by calling the FINRA's Broker Check Hotline at (800) 289-9999.
