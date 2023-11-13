Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,373 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 0079

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in disabled veterans' real estate tax exemption, further providing for duty of commission.

You just read:

Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 0079

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more