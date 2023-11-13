Senate Bill 194 Printer's Number 0079
PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in disabled veterans' real estate tax exemption, further providing for duty of commission.
