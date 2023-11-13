NBAA Announces Latest Recipients of Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Nov. 13, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today announced its latest batch of business aviation entities that have achieved the organization’s Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation.

The program, which was launched last year, includes four independent accreditations: flight, ground support, operations and infrastructure. The categories are aimed at recognizing the diversity of business aviation entities and different emissions scopes.

NBAA’s accreditation program, which is not limited to flight departments, provides an industry standard for validating leadership in sustainable flight operations. The goal is to promote a culture of sustainability by encouraging companies to think and act critically, and to implement as many sustainability strategies as possible.

The recipients include:

Embraer Executive Jets: Flight

MedAire, Inc.: Flight

Oshkosh Corporation: Flight

Pfizer, Inc.: Flight, Infrastructure

RTX: Flight, Operations, Ground Support, Infrastructure

Target Corporation: Flight

The Boeing Company: Infrastructure

NBAA also accredited several other entities that wish to remain anonymous.

“We are excited to recognize the latest recipients of the NBAA Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation and applaud their hard work in achieving this milestone,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Business Aviation is committed to a more sustainable future, including reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, and these companies are among those who will help us achieve that goal.”

NBAA is participating in the Climbing. Fast. initiative to showcase business aviation’s many societal benefits, from driving opportunities for today’s workforce, to leading sustainability innovations to achieve a commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The Sustainable Flight Department Accreditation program is just one example of business aviation’s commitment to sustainability.

