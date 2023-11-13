Submit Release
Pass Rate on California's July Bar Exam Dips Slightly to 51.5%

(Subscription required) California’s slightly lower pass rate deviates from a trend of improving scores in other states this year. The year-over-year success rate in Texas rose to 71% from 67%, while 61% of July test-takers passed in Florida compared with 51% last year. New York’s rate held steady at 66%.

