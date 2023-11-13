Denis Manturov heads Russian delegation at Dubai Airshow 2023

RUSSIA, November 13 - Denis Manturov at the Dubai Airshow 2023 international aerospace exhibition 13 November 2023 Denis Manturov at the Dubai Airshow 2023 international aerospace exhibition 13 November 2023 Denis Manturov at the Dubai Airshow 2023 international aerospace exhibition 13 November 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Denis Manturov at the Dubai Airshow 2023 international aerospace exhibition

The Dubai Airshow 2023 international aerospace exhibition has opened in Dubai, where the Russian Federation's exposition is presented in a separate pavilion. The Russian delegation is headed by Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade.

“Russia is a traditional participant in the international exhibition, and the aerospace industry products presented arouse great interest among foreign colleagues. This year our country presented over 250 samples of products. Modern military aeroplanes and helicopters, the latest guided missiles, UAVs, air defence systems, parachute systems; Russia traditionally surprises the exhibition’s participants and guests with the most advanced technologies,” said the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The [Russian weapons and military equipment export] company Rosoboronexport exhibited strategically important hardware, promising models and novelties of Russian aviation, radio electronics, the military-industrial complex and the space industry from about 20 companies at the pavilion, as part of the united Russian display. In particular, presented at the exhibition is one of the best life support and self-defence systems for pilots on the international market, as well as the latest Russian system capable of detecting, suppressing or destroying popular modern small-sized drones on the battlefield with a high degree of automation.

“We have brought exactly what our potential clients and people who want to see aircraft and the demonstration flights. Our exhibits include an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane (strategic airlifter), a Kamov Ka-52 helicopter and an Ansat emergency airlift helicopter. By the way, quite a few buyers are interested in this, and we are already holding negotiations. This includes clients not only in the Middle East but in Africa, and we have already started delivering this helicopter there.

Additionally, we brought the new Mil Mi-171A3 helicopter, initially commissioned by Gazprom for flying specialists to offshore platforms. This is an adapted Mi-171, but it’s a new helicopter in terms of its appearance, specifications and performance. All the products here have an impressive potential, and we have selected them especially for our clients. We selected them together with experts from the Russian Armed Forces, taking into account combat experience, including the current special military operation. Consequently, our foreign colleagues are becoming more interested, and they tend to trust the Russian high-quality products,” Denis Manturov commented.

Moreover, the open-air display features full-size BAS-220 helicopter drones, the Orlan-30 fixed-wing aircraft drone system and a Kamov Ka-32A11M helicopter. The exhibition includes demonstration flights allowing participants to evaluate the performance of aircraft and helicopters. The Roscosmos Corporation also opened its stand at the Dubai Air Show. In all, eight Roscosmos affiliated organisations, including the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, Reshetnyov Company, the Precision Instrument Systems Corporation, the Energomash Research and Production Association, Glavcosmos Company, the Lavochkin Research and Production Association, the Korolyov Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, and the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Electromechanics (VNIIEM), are showing over 20 models

