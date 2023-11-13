House Bill 221 Printer's Number 2220
PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, further providing for enforcement.
