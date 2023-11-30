Applications are Open for SR1's C.O.O.L.™ Scholar College Prep & STEM Program

Our C.O.O.L. high school scholars posing during 2023 SR1 Summer Camp. SR1 C.O.O.L. Scholars huddled together as they work on their robot for the Mississippi First Robotics Competition C.O.O.L. Scholar Sarah was awarded a SR1 scholarship after her hard work and dedication during our program.

SR1 has opened applications for its FREE 8-week spring session for high schoolers in Miss., offering early college access and success. Explore STEM and more!

SR1 aims to increase [high school STEM readiness] numbers by exposing high school students to different colleges and STEM fields early on.” — Tamu Green

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SR1, a leading educational institution, is thrilled to announce the opening of applications for the annual free 8-week Spring session of SR1's C.O.O.L.™ Scholar College Preparatory and STEM Program at Millsaps College. Established over 10 years ago, this transformative and complimentary non-school hour program, valued at over $11,000, is designed to empower 30 high school students in central Mississippi with early college exposure and a robust foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The SR1 C.O.O.L.™ (Community Oriented Opportunities for Learning) Scholar Program offers high-achieving 9th-12th grade students a dynamic on-campus environment that fosters personal and professional growth. Through this program, students gain exposure to new collegiate experiences, receive academic support, engage in field trips, access invaluable networking opportunities, and receive guidance on college funding. Sessions run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4 pm to 6 pm, with SR1 providing transportation for students from select high schools in Madison County School District and Jackson Public School District to Millsaps College.

While encouraging all high schoolers to apply, membership is exclusively offered post a comprehensive application process and selection by the SR1 academic team. The program is grateful for the sponsorship received from both private and public funding, therefore ensuring efficient utilization of their resources and support is essential. Students enrolled in our Spring sessions are automatically eligible for our Summer and Fall sessions.

SR1's vision for this program is to create a dynamic and engaging learning environment that goes beyond replicating the regular school day. Our mission is aligned with SR1's broader goal: eliminating disparities in health, education, and technology for all Mississippi residents. Inspired by his upbringing in rural Mississippi, Tamu Green, the visionary founder of SR1, launched the SR1 C.O.O.L.™ Scholar Program to provide today's high school students with transformative experiences, envisioning them as the future leaders Mississippi needs.

During the program, scholars engage in activities such as robotics, coding, animal dissections, and hands-on science experiments, fostering their curiosity in STEM fields. STEM education is a priority at SR1, as it leads to job growth, higher income potential, and drives innovation and economic prosperity. According to 2019 ACT Inc. data, while 45 percent of Mississippi's high school graduates expressed interest in STEM majors and careers, only 7 percent met the ACT STEM College Readiness Benchmark.

"SR1 aims to increase these numbers by exposing high school students to different colleges and STEM fields early on. We guide them towards programs aligning with their goals, ensuring their preparedness for college and beyond," said Green.

SR1 emphasizes college preparation through early college readiness initiatives, including ACT preparation, college success workshops, professional interviewing tips, and guidance on financial options such as FAFSA application assistance, grants, and scholarships. Historically, SR1 has provided over $5,000 in-house scholarships to attending scholars and helped students secure over $100,000 in college scholarships. Scholars also embark on exclusive field trips to prestigious universities in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. Through the partnership with Millsaps College, students experience college life firsthand, interact with professors, explore laboratories, and familiarize themselves with online college tools like Canvas.

SR1 encourages all high schoolers to explore this program and discover the various ways to participate. Accepted students do not incur any costs due to generous public and private support. Additionally, if you are a business professional, part of a school or higher education institution, or wish to contribute through donations, please contact us at 601-206-4544 or via email at info@sr1tech.org.

Together, we aspire to shape a brighter future for our scholars, community, and the world. Apply for the C.O.O.L.™ Scholar Program by our deadline, December 8, 2023, visit http://www.sr1tech.org or contact us at 601-206-4544 or via email at info@sr1tech.org.

About SR1 (Scientific Research)

The C.O.O.L.™ Scholar Program is an essential component of SR1's mission. As an award-winning 501(c)(3) Ridgeland-based organization, SR1 is committed to eliminating disparities in education, health, and technology through science and strategic partnerships. Serving K-12 students in central Mississippi counties, SR1 promotes college access and success. For more information, visit www.sr1tech.org.

