CPR Classes Near Me expands footprint with 19th Location in Raleigh, NC
EINPresswire.com/ -- CPR Classes Near Me, a leading provider of CPR certification and training, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 19th location in Raleigh, NC. This strategic expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to making life-saving skills accessible to communities across the United States.
As a pioneer in CPR education, CPR Classes Near Me has been at the forefront of empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in emergency situations. The new location in Raleigh is led by highly qualified instructors dedicated to delivering top-notch CPR training.
"We are excited to bring our expertise and life-saving training to the vibrant community of Raleigh," said Jamie Hess, CEO and Cofounder at CPR Classes Near Me. "Our goal is to empower individuals with the skills and confidence to respond effectively in critical situations. This new location allows us to serve even more people and make a positive impact on public safety."
Whether you are a healthcare professional seeking BLS certification, or a concerned citizen interested in learning essential life-saving techniques, CPR Classes Near Me in Raleigh offers CPR/AED and First Aid. The company takes pride in its commitment to excellence, ensuring that participants leave with the skills and knowledge necessary to make a difference when it matters most.
Visit www.cprclassesnearme.com or contact 984-849-2262 to sign up for a class and take the first step towards becoming a certified life-saver.
About CPR Classes Near Me:
CPR Classes Near Me continues to be a market leader growing 62% in the first three quarter of the year. With 19 locations across the United States, the company is dedicated to making high-quality CPR education accessible to communities nationwide.
Jamie Hess
As a pioneer in CPR education, CPR Classes Near Me has been at the forefront of empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in emergency situations. The new location in Raleigh is led by highly qualified instructors dedicated to delivering top-notch CPR training.
"We are excited to bring our expertise and life-saving training to the vibrant community of Raleigh," said Jamie Hess, CEO and Cofounder at CPR Classes Near Me. "Our goal is to empower individuals with the skills and confidence to respond effectively in critical situations. This new location allows us to serve even more people and make a positive impact on public safety."
Whether you are a healthcare professional seeking BLS certification, or a concerned citizen interested in learning essential life-saving techniques, CPR Classes Near Me in Raleigh offers CPR/AED and First Aid. The company takes pride in its commitment to excellence, ensuring that participants leave with the skills and knowledge necessary to make a difference when it matters most.
Visit www.cprclassesnearme.com or contact 984-849-2262 to sign up for a class and take the first step towards becoming a certified life-saver.
About CPR Classes Near Me:
CPR Classes Near Me continues to be a market leader growing 62% in the first three quarter of the year. With 19 locations across the United States, the company is dedicated to making high-quality CPR education accessible to communities nationwide.
Jamie Hess
CPR Classes Near Me
+1 9848492262
email us here