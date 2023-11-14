Schaefer Digital Rebrands as Schaefer; Reflecting a Holistic Approach to Revenue Growth
Our name change to 'Schaefer' signals a new chapter. We remain the team you trust, now with a name that truly reflects our comprehensive approach to driving revenue.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schaefer Digital, the industry leader in revenue R&D, sales, and marketing, is excited to announce its strategic rebrand to simply ‘Schaefer.’ The name change signifies the company’s broader commitment to serving as a comprehensive revenue generation partner, extending beyond digital confines.
— Founder and CEO Sidnee Schaefer
”Our name change to 'Schaefer' signals a new chapter,” said Founder and CEO Sidnee Schaefer. “It's not just about transcending digital—it's about fully embracing the spectrum of revenue generation services that have been pivotal to our clients' success. We remain the team you trust, now with a name that truly reflects our comprehensive approach to driving revenue.”
“We’ve grown into more than just a digital-first company. Our services now encompass market research, sales strategy, and a complete spectrum of revenue-driving solutions. The new name—Schaefer—reflects that evolution,” said Seth Waite, Chief Revenue Officer and partner at Schaefer.
Why Schaefer?
The rebrand comes as a response to the changing needs and attitudes of the marketplace. With expertise in uncovering opportunities for new products, entering new markets, and adjusting to consumer behavior shifts, Schaefer aims to be a one-stop shop for revenue optimization.
“Schaefer is built on the idea that revenue growth doesn’t happen in silos. Whether it’s market research for new products or data-driven sales strategies, we’re looking at the bigger picture for our clients,” added Waite.
Looking Ahead
As Schaefer, the company is poised for continued innovation in the field of revenue growth, offering clients a cohesive suite of services that turn insights into income. Schaefer’s services are focused on long-term, sustainable growth for customers.
“In today’s complex business landscape, companies need more than just digital tactics—they need robust, data-informed strategies. We’re here to architect that revenue engine for them,” concluded Waite.
About Schaefer
Schaefer, formerly Schaefer Digital, is a market research and revenue generation leader. Known for its consistent results, the company has doubled in size annually for three years and maintains a 98% client retention rate. Focused on food and beverage brands, Schaefer excels in blending marketing strategies with market research to exceed revenue goals. Leveraging a strategic partnership with Hubspot, Schaefer skillfully manages client ecosystems, ensuring seamless integration and optimization. For more information about Schaefer, please visit Schaefer.co or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/schaeferdigital/.
Jeanette Hayes
Schaefer
+1 702-483-9567
pr@schaefer.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn