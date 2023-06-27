Schaefer Digital Officially Certified as LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) by National LGBT Chamber of Commerce
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, growth agency Schaefer Digital announced its recent certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. NGLCC is the largest advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ people, and it is the exclusive certifying body for LGBTQ-owned businesses.
Schaefer Digital is led by founder and CEO Sidnee Schaefer, who has built her thriving growth-marketing business on principles of business strategy, diving deep into the data, and problem-solving. In addition to her reputation for creating excellent client experiences and strong client relationships, Schaefer is also committed to creating a work environment for her employees where everyone can feel at home with themselves and each other.
“Early in my career, I had so few models for leadership that looked or felt like me,” Schaefer said. “I am excited about becoming a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise and promoting the idea that regardless of how you identify, you deserve to feel safe and comfortable coming to work. And as a gay woman and CEO, I am thrilled by the prospect of young women and LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs feeling represented in executive leadership positions — and realizing that their voices and minds are not just welcomed but needed in these decision-making roles.”
To become a Certified LGBTBE®, NGLCC’s Supplier Diversity Initiative validated that the business is majority-owned by an LGBTQ individual or individuals. Schaefer Digital is now eligible to participate in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, can take advantage of the vast educational opportunities promoted by the NGLCC, and can work to foster business to business relationships with other LGBTBE’s worldwide.
“We are so pleased to welcome Schaefer Digital to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell.
About Schaefer Digital:
Schaefer Digital is a growth agency that takes a holistic approach to business and marketing. The Las Vegas-based company connects the dots between their clients’ marketing, sales, operations and customer success with business consulting, growth marketing, tailored experiences, and data intelligence. Schaefer Digital helps growth-minded companies scale quickly and sustainability — and carries the belief that every member of an organization plays a role in a company’s growth. Find out more at schaeferdigital.com.
About NGLCC:
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org
