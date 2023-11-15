PeopleReign Welcomes Ben Brennan as New Head of User Experience

PeopleReign AI for IT and HR employee service

Employee experience pioneer joins PeopleReign leadership team

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the industry-leading SaaS platform that automates IT and HR employee service, is excited to announce industry veteran Ben Brennan as its Head of User Experience. Brennan joins PeopleReign at a time of exceptional growth to deliver delightful product experiences that build on the company’s founding vision to give back a half day of productive time per week to the next billion employees.

Ben Brennan, the visionary behind QSTAC and author of the acclaimed "Badass IT Support," has been recognized among the "Top 25 IT Thought Leaders" by HDI. His unique background as a psychotherapist combined with his self-taught IT expertise has led him to leadership roles at tech giants like Verizon, Yahoo, Box, and Twitter, championing transformative IT strategies. Ben’s insights led to the development of the world’s most innovative methodologies for measuring the quality of support experiences.

"Every employee deserves exceptional service experiences. Every IT team deserves coaching to know how to deliver them," Brennan shares. "The PeopleReign founding vision perfectly aligns with my vision for the future of employee experiences. It’s why I decided to join this amazing team." The innovative QSTAC method Ben developed quantifies IT customer satisfaction and will be integrated with all AI-first apps on the PeopleReign platform.

According to Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO, "Ben is a visionary and innovator with a unique understanding of people. His passion for creating transcendent user experiences makes him a logical fit. As we execute on our mission during a period of rapid growth, I couldn’t be more optimistic about the future of work with Ben as a partner."

Join Ben Brennan and a panel of industry leaders as they delve into the future of operational efficiency with AI at our webinar, “Operational Efficiency 2.0: Powered by Artificial Intelligence,” on December 14 at 9 AM PT.

PeopleReign is the trusted choice for the most respected organizations worldwide, driving automation in IT and HR to foster a dynamic and motivated workforce.

With questions, contact Thom Robbins: thom@peoplereign.io, +1 425.503.7055

