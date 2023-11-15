Ob-Gyn Turns Entrepreneur With ‘Pivotal Moments’ To Advocate For Women’s Self-Discovery and Self-Care
The Debut 'Luminosity' Candle Aims To Brighten The Path of Personal Development Through Aromatherapy
'Pivotal Moments' is about celebrating those instances where we choose ourselves. Illuminating our spaces helps us to illuminate the paths to our best selves.”HOUSTON, TX , UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Eugenia "Jeannie" Jacobs, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist with a distinguished career, has embarked on a transformative journey towards empowering women to be the best version of themselves. Driven by a deep passion for women's well-being and personal growth, she is unveiling a new venture under the brand "Just Jeannie."
— Dr. Eugenia "Jeannie" Jacobs
Having dedicated her life to women's health and wellness, Dr. Jacobs brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role as an entrepreneur and advocate for women's self-discovery. Her decision to pivot from a career in medicine to launch "Just Jeannie" is driven by her desire to inspire women to rediscover themselves and find their true purpose in life.
'Pivotal Moments', the cornerstone of Dr. Jacobs' mission, is an initiative designed to celebrate and support women as they navigate life's most transformative moments. Dr. Jacobs understands that life is a journey filled with milestones and challenges, and she aims to provide a guiding light through these pivotal moments.
The debut product from "Just Jeannie" is the 'Luminosity' candle, a carefully crafted creation that blends the soothing power of aromatherapy with the symbolism of illumination. The candle is intended to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women embarking on their personal development journeys.
Dr. Jacobs emphasizes that her venture is not just about selling products but creating a community of support and empowerment for women worldwide. Through her online platforms, she intends to offer resources and guidance to help women navigate the complexities of self-exploration and personal wellness.
With 'Pivotal Moments' and its premiere 'Luminosity' candle, Dr. Jacobs aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of women, encouraging them to prioritize their well-being, embrace personal growth, and find their own unique paths to fulfillment.
Jeannie Jacobs
Just Jeannie
+1 832-957-0297
pivotalmoments@justjeanniejacobs.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok