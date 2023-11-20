Pivotal Moments' 'Luminosity' Seeks To Enhance Mental Health and Personal Development
New Candle Merges Aromatherapy With a Focus On Mental Wellness
We believe in the transformative power of aroma in enhancing mental well-being and are excited to bring this unique experience into the lives our customers.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Jeannie, the creator of 'Pivotal Moments', proudly announces the launch of its newest candle, 'Luminosity'. The 'Luminosity' candle is crafted with the intention of supporting mental health and personal development through the power of aromatherapy.
— Dr. Eugenia "Jeannie" Jacobs
The makers assert that 'Luminosity' is more than just a candle but a sensory experience designed to illuminate the path of personal growth. Infused with carefully selected fragrances such as Sicilian lemon, kafir lime, bergamot, jasmine, muguet and basil, it aims to create a serene ambiance, promoting relaxation and mental clarity. Just Jeannie desires the candle to act as a beacon for those seeking peace in their daily lives and a tool for those on the journey of self-improvement.
This latest addition to the Pivotal Moments line is a testament to the brand's commitment to holistic wellness. The 'Luminosity' candle is made with natural, eco-friendly materials, ensuring a clean, long and sustainable burn. The makers state that 'Luminosity' is designed to be a mindful addition to any daily routine, supporting moments of meditation, relaxation, and personal reflection.
'Luminosity,' the flagship product of the Pivotal Moments line, is the brainchild of Dr. Eugenia "Jeannie" Jacobs, a former Ob-Gyn with a 20+ year career history. Driven by a profound desire to enrich the lives of women, she pivoted from her medical career to establish a platform focused on empowerment and self-care.
This candle symbolizes her commitment to encouraging women to prioritize their own well-being. Dr. Jacobs' transition from medicine to wellness entrepreneurship embodies her belief in the power of choosing oneself and fostering an environment where women can flourish in all aspects of their lives.
Pivotal Moments invites users to experience the "tranquil and rejuvenating effects of Luminosity". They claim it's more than just a fragrance but a journey towards a brighter, more serene mind.
The 'Luminosity' candle is now available for purchase at https://justjeannie.shop.
