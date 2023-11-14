ESFI Announces New Board of Directors Officers and Members

Electrical Safety Foundation (ESFI)

ESFI appointed five new officers and two new members to its Board of Directors during its recent 2023 annual meeting.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation appointed five new officers and two new members to its Board of Directors during its recent 2023 annual meeting. The directors comprising ESFI’s Board are senior management representatives from a number of organizations dedicated to providing electrical safety information to the public, communities, and the workforce. The incoming officers and members bring a new perspective on electrical utilities, manufacturing, and distribution to the Board.

The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESFI), formerly the Electrical Safety Foundation International, recently rebranded to better align with the Foundation’s new strategic plan. “For the past 30 years, ESFI has excelled in promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. “As the trusted voice for electrical safety, ESFI has unique awareness, and educational resources designed to meet the diverse needs of at-risk groups. While the world’s reliance on electricity infinitely grows, the Foundation is working to identify and address evolving electrical safety needs by creating and distributing materials and programs that help make safety easy to understand.”

The new officers and members include:

Board Officers

• Alan Manche, Vice President of External Affairs, North America Operations, Schneider Electric – Chair of the ESFI Board of Directors

• Lorraine Carli – Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) – Immediate Past Chair of the ESFI Board of Directors

• Nelson Squires – Executive Vice President and General Manager – Electrical & Electronic Solutions, Wesco International – Vice Chair of the ESFI Board of Directors

• Michael Pfeiffer, Vice President of Finance, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) – Treasurer of the ESFI Board of Directors

• Matt Hockman, President of Global Energy Infrastructure Solutions, Eaton – Secretary of the ESFI Board of Directors

New Board Members

• Adrienne Lotto, Senior Vice President of Grid Security, Technical & Operations, American Public Power Association (APPA)

• Jacob Middleton, Vice President - Residential Electrical Products, Siemens

ESFI’s Board of Directors helps to achieve ESFI’s mission of preventing electrically-related injuries, deaths and fires; saving lives and property through public education and outreach. For a complete list of ESFI’s Board of Directors, visit esfi.org.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESFI) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESFI is to prevent electrically-related injuries, deaths and fires; saving lives and property through public education and outreach. For more information, visit esfi.org.

