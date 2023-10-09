ESFI Provides Safety Tips During NFPA’s Fire Prevention Week

Home Cooking Fire Prevention Fire Safety in the Kitchen AFCIs: Protecting Your Home From Fires

ESFI is launching its annual campaign in support of the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Fire Prevention Week, occurring from October 8th to 14th.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESFI) is launching its annual campaign in support of the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Fire Prevention Week, occurring from October 8th through the 14th. The theme for Fire Prevention Week 2023, “Cooking safety starts with YOU,” works to educate the public on the importance of preventing home cooking fires. ESFI is providing free resources to help consumers take proactive measures against home fires, including materials on cooking safety and how AFCIs can help prevent home fires.

“Home fires involving electrical failure or malfunction caused an estimated average of 390 civilian deaths and 1,330 civilian injuries each year from 2015 to 2019, as well as an estimated $1.5 billion in direct property damage per year,” said Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy for NFPA and Chair of ESFI’s Board of Directors. “NFPA’s Fire Prevention Week teaches consumers about the simple steps they can take to keep themselves safe and the long-term safety solutions they can adopt in their homes to prevent fires.”

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, with ranges or cooktops causing 62% of these fires. To prevent fires in the kitchen, keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop, and always unplug countertop alliances when not in use. You should also check that everything is turned off when you finish cooking. Be sure to never leave the kitchen while cooking, and never disable a smoke alarm while cooking. To further prevent fires, keep your oven and stovetop clean of grease and dust.

Another way to prevent home fires is by installing the safety devices required in homes by the National Electrical Code (NEC), including arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs). AFCIs are safety devices that protect your home against electrical fires caused by damaged wiring. A recent survey conducted by ESFI found that all electrical contractors noted witnessing signs of dangerous arcing when responding to AFCI-related service calls. “By installing AFCIs, you can help protect your home and your family from electrical fires,” said Alan Manche, Vice President of External Affairs, North America Operations at Schneider Electric. “These devices detect hazardous arcing conditions and shut off power to affected circuits.”

It is estimated that 50% of electrical fires can be prevented with proper AFCI protection. This potential reduction in fires is why the NEC requires AFCI protection for circuits serving certain areas of the home, like living rooms, bedrooms, closets, kitchens, and laundry areas. The installation of AFCI circuit breakers in your electrical panel or AFCI receptacles in accordance with the NEC will prevent home electrical fires.

For more information on preventing home electrical fires and for free resources you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org. For more information on Fire Prevention Week, visit nfpa.org.

