BSD Capital Acquires Bahia Beach Lofts, Expanding Its Hospitality Portfolio
BSD Capital is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Bahia Beach Lofts, a beachfront property located at 3030 Harbor Drive, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
BSD Capital, a leading real estate investment firm specializing in value-add properties and development opportunities, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Bahia Beach Lofts, an exquisite beachfront property located at 3030 Harbor Drive, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This strategic acquisition further solidifies BSD Capital's position as a premier player in the Florida hospitality market.
Once construction is complete, Bahia Beach Lofts will be an extended stay vacation rental property for both tourists and locals alike. Nestled along the shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach, this property boasts ocean views, lush tropical landscaping, and amenities that cater to the most discerning guests.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bahia Beach Lofts to our hospitality portfolio," said Guy Levintin, CFO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital. "This project reflects our ongoing commitment to developing exceptional vacation properties in prime locations," said Sharon Sharaby, COO and Co-CEO of BSD Capital.
Bahia Beach Lofts will feature meticulously designed rooms with modern amenities and stylish finishes in line with current interior design trends. Guests will have access to an array of amenities including onsite laundry facilities, a courtyard and pool, fitness center, onsite coffee shop, private balconies in each unit, and direct access to miles of sandy shores and crystal-clear waters.
This acquisition will make a great addition to BSD Capital’s portfolio of hospitality projects. The company plans to invest in property improvements, infrastructure upgrades, and further enhance the overall living experience. Bahia Beach Lofts is poised to become the ultimate destination for those seeking an idyllic coastal vacation, and BSD Capital is excited to contribute to the area's growth and prosperity.
For more information about Bahia Beach Lofts and BSD Capital's real estate portfolio, please visit BSD.Capital.
About BSD Capital:
BSD Capital is a commercial and residential real estate entrepreneurship company with approximately $300 million in assets under management. Our strategy is to locate and purchase properties based on their value and potential return on investment. We work with the city to ensure we are always in compliance with regulations. We offer the market’s most comprehensive, efficient and customer-focused expertise in managing commercial real estate investments. For more information, please visit BSD.Capital.
