Quantum Research Group Releases Industry Report on the Mechanisms of Action of Alzheimer's Treatments in Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Research Group, LLC releases a new research report on the latest Alzheimer's treatments in development. The report is entitled "Alzheimer's Disease State of Play with Focus on Similarities Between Mechanisms of Action of NE3107, XPRO, Simufilam and COYA 301/302" and is available at https://www.quantum-corp.com/research-reports.
Quantum Research Group, LLC has released a new industry report focusing on several particularly promising Alzheimer's treatments currently in development. The report is entitled "Alzheimer's Disease State of Play with Focus on Similarities Between Mechanisms of Action of NE3107, XPRO, Simufilam and COYA 301/302."
Recent years have brought several successful developments in the area of Alzheimer’s treatments, both from big pharma and from several up-and-coming biotech companies. Author Carl Kestens examines these developments and highlights the many similarities in the more novel approaches to treating the disease.
In the report, Kestens covers each treatment that has been approved to date, highlighting the advent of anti-amyloid antibodies and the current pipeline of future Alzheimer's treatments, which have the potential to reach even further than previously-approved treatments. In particular, he focuses on treatment candidates that address inflammation and metabolic dysregulation. Considering the safety issues with Alzheimer's treatments and the high unmet medical needs associated with this disease, he also addresses the potential benefits and risks of the new treatments currently in development.
The treatments highlighted in this report include: BioVie's NE3107; INmune Bio's XPRO; Cassava Sciences' simufilam; and Coya Therapeutics' COYA 301/302. The report compares the scientific backgrounds of each drug, the similarities and differences of their mechanisms of action, and the potential that may exist in each treatment.
In an interview with Jane King, Kestens shared why he felt compelled to write the report. He’s observed significant progress in treating neurodegenerative diseases since 2021. He noted that since then, more and more companies have been reporting promising results in treating the cognitive effects of these illnesses.
The report has been available openly to investors and the general public, thought leaders in the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry, and anyone with an interest in Alzheimer's treatments currently in development. In addition to downloading the report from Quantum Media's website, it can also be downloaded directly here.
About Quantum
Quantum Research Group, LLC and Quantum Media Group, LLC is a global consultancy firm that integrates investor relations, public relations and equity research into a unique hybrid approach to deliver measurable results to publicly traded companies on the NASDAQ, NYSE and AMEX stock exchanges. Their distribution partners include dozens of leading financial platforms, including FactSet, Refinitiv, Thomson Reuters, Standard & Poor's Capital IQ, ResearchTree, ResearchPool, and AlphaSense.
Disclosures
Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements involving many uncertainties and risk factors around the named businesses, industry and macroeconomic environment. All research covered in this report is based on publicly available information, and no investment recommendations are made within this report.
This report and press release do not take into account individual investor circumstances or preferences. Investors must do their due diligence and be aware of the high degree of risk in biotechnology stocks and small-cap equities, including the potential for a complete loss of their investment. Investors can find company-specific and/ or macro-related risk factors in the respective financial filings of BioVie, INmune Bio, Cassava Sciences and Coya Therapeutics.
Quantum Research Group, LLC and/or Quantum Media Group, LLC are being compensated by BioVie and Coya Therapeutics for providing media coverage and research materials regarding them and their securities. However, this report was not compiled or written as part of those contracts, and the views in this report reflect those of the author and not of Quantum Research Group, LLC and/or Quantum Media Group, LLC. Neither BioVie nor Coya Therapeutics was involved in developing or approving any part of this report, and no other company named in the report had any involvement either.
Quantum Research Group, LLC and/or Quantum Media Group, LLC may be compensated for non-research-related services, including issuing press releases and securing media coverage, writing articles, and providing investor relations services and other additional services. The costs associated with non-research-related services are dependent on the terms of the contract with each individual company. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services.
Although Quantum Research Group's and/or Quantum Media Group's research is based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within this report, given the small-cap nature of the companies we cover, we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page.
Anna Marie Imbordino
