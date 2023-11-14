Money Vehicle Proudly Aligns with Louisiana's Financial Literacy Mandate for High School Graduates
Available to Louisiana schools as financial literacy instruction is mandated in Louisiana.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money Vehicle, a leading virtual education company dedicated to closing the financial literacy gap in the United States, is excited to announce that its virtual financial literacy course aligns with the new educational standards recently introduced by the state of Louisiana. This alignment follows the enactment of HB103 requiring financial literacy instruction for all public school students in Louisiana.
Louisiana has taken a significant step toward empowering its high school students with essential financial knowledge by mandating financial literacy courses for graduation. State Rep. Nicholas Muscarello spearheaded the bill, aiming to address Louisiana's 50th ranking in financial literacy nationwide. This move positions Louisiana as the 22nd state in the country to require personal finance classes for graduation, directly impacting communities, particularly those with limited financial resources.
"This could be a game-changer for our citizens," said Muscarello. "Being ahead of the curve nationwide and being the 22nd state, I am more excited about that as a legislator. I am tired of being last and coming with big ideas late in the game.”
Money Vehicle is thrilled to align its comprehensive virtual financial literacy course with Louisiana's new mandate. The course covers a range of topics crucial for financial empowerment, including managing bank accounts, budgeting, principles of money management, credit scores, managing debt, loans, understanding personal insurance policies, computing taxes, and more.
Money Vehicle is proud to support Louisiana's initiative by providing educators, students, and school districts with a comprehensive financial literacy course. The course equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance successfully. Money Vehicle is dedicated to ensuring that Louisiana's students are well-prepared for financial success.
Jedidiah Collins, CFP®, Founder of Money Vehicle, expressed his enthusiasm for Louisiana's commitment to financial education, stating, "Louisiana's decision to mandate financial literacy courses is a visionary step towards equipping students with essential life skills. Money Vehicle is honored to align with this initiative, providing a comprehensive financial literacy course that empowers Louisiana's youth to navigate the financial landscape successfully. We believe this investment in education will have a lasting impact on the economic well-being of individuals and communities in the Pelican State."
The collaborative effort between Money Vehicle and Louisiana reflects the shared commitment to ensuring that students leave high school equipped with essential financial knowledge and skills. Money Vehicle's course is designed for classrooms, providing educators with comprehensive resources. Developed by a team of financial and educational experts, it is already in use by school districts nationwide, establishing it as a versatile and impactful financial education tool.
Info@YourMoneyVehicle.com 954-944-5939
+++
About Money Vehicle
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.
Jedidiah G Collins
Money Vehicle
+1 509-336-9166
email us here