CYBERIZE IT, LLC RENEWS APPROVAL FOR REMOTE ONLINE NOTARIZATION SERVICES IN COLORADO, FLORIDA, AND INDIANA
Cyberize It, LLC Expands Notarization Excellence: Renews Approval in Colorado, Florida, and Indiana for Secure Remote Online Services.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It, LLC, a leading minority-certified business specializing in remote online notarization (RON), is thrilled to announce the successful renewal of its approval to operate as a service provider for online notaries in the states of Colorado, Florida, and Indiana.
This achievement underscores Cyberize It's commitment to meeting and exceeding the rigorous standards set by these states for online notarizations. As a minority-certified business, Cyberize It, LLC is dedicated to providing secure and efficient remote notarization services while contributing to the diversity and inclusivity within the industry.
Colorado, Florida, and Indiana mandate continuous monitoring to ensure that the programs and security measures implemented by service providers comply with the state-specific laws governing online notarizations. Cyberize It, LLC has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to maintaining these high standards and ensuring the integrity of the notarization process.
"We are delighted to announce the successful renewal of our approval to offer remote online notarization services in Colorado, Florida, and Indiana," said Amy Seitz, CEO at Cyberize It, LLC. "This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to providing secure and reliable notarization services while adhering to the unique regulatory requirements of each state."
As the demand for remote online notarization continues to grow, Cyberize It, LLC remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to facilitate secure and efficient notarization processes. The company's dedication to compliance, security, and diversity positions it as a trusted partner for notaries and clients alike.
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC is an innovative online notary service that leverages technology to simplify the notarization process. By offering a convenient and secure platform, Cyberize It aims to eliminate the challenges associated with finding and meeting with a notary in person. The company is dedicated to making notary services more accessible to individuals and businesses, saving them time and resources. For more information, visit www.cyberizeit.com
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 35 states.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise®
