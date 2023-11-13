Securities Enforcement Defense and Regulation Attorney Joins Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in Washington, D.C.

NOV. 13, 2023 – Russell Fecteau, an attorney with two decades of experience in financial services regulation, both as a securities regulator and as an advocate in private practice, has joined the nationally renowned financial services practice at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in Washington, D.C.

A former senior enforcement attorney at FINRA, where he supervised a legal team on federal securities law and FINRA Rules, Fecteau represents clients across the financial services sector in enforcement defense, regulatory counseling, and internal investigations involving FINRA, the SEC, and state regulators.

"Russell has established a long track record of helping fintechs, broker-dealers, banks, and other financial institutions obtain the best results possible in their most challenging enforcement matters and regulatory issues," said Elizabeth Davis, co-chair of the financial services team at Davis Wright. "He leverages his experience as a securities regulator, as well as his deep knowledge of his clients' business objectives, to deliver outcomes that meet client goals and minimize disruption."

Fecteau joins the firm as Of Counsel, following nine years at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. He served as an attorney in FINRA's Department of Market Regulation from 2005 through 2013.

Fecteau brings expertise with the full range of regulatory supervision and compliance challenges in the financial services space. He defends his clients in connection with reviews, investigations, and examinations by the SEC and FINRA, prepares them for litigation when the need arises, and negotiates favorable case resolutions and settlements.

He joins a Davis Wright financial services team that is ranked by Chambers USA as a national leader in securities, banking, and fintech.

"Davis Wright's financial services team has been getting a lot of attention lately and for good reason," said Fecteau. "Their growth has been impressive, their client service ethic is second to none, and their results have made a real impact. I'm thrilled to be able to launch the next phase of my career here."

Fecteau received his LL.M. in Securities and Financial Regulation at Georgetown University Law Center, his J.D. at American University, Washington College of Law, and his B.A. at Marquette University, where he was captain of the school's NCAA Division I wrestling team.

