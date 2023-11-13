Premier Law Firm Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC Celebrates The Grand Opening Of Its Newest Office Location
Experience exceptional legal representation as Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC celebrates the launch of its newest law office location.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC is excited and proud to announce the grand opening of its new Northeast Philadelphia law office, located at 12000 Bustleton Avenue, Suite 200, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19116. This expansion is a significant milestone in the law firm's growth and its endless pursuit and dedication to providing superior services to the firm's valued clientele from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The new satellite law office opened its doors on November 1, 2023. This new location will enable Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC to serve its existing and new clients better and to meet the ever-increasing demand for the firm's legal services and expertise in such areas of law as Personal Injury, family, civil, and criminal defense.
As it has done for many years, Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC will continue to serve the legal needs of the communities of Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Northampton Counties, and the State of New Jersey from its state-of-the-art main office, located minutes outside of Philadelphia, at 1111 Street Road, Suite 305, Southampton, Pennsylvania, 18966.
VYZS, LLC is a highly regarded law firm with award-winning attorneys who are known for their uncompromised commitment to delivering extraordinary financial compensation to innocent injured victims and creating exceptional legal solutions for their corporate and family clients. Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC is not an ordinary law firm. With a focus on integrity, expertise, and personalized attention, VYZS, LLC's team of experienced, compassionate legal professionals is personally dedicated to advocating for the rights of its clients and helping the people of Pennsylvania and New Jersey to attain justice. The firm's goal will always remain to assist its clients in resolving their legal matters favorably. Every case is different and requires an individual approach. Clients of Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC can expect to have the facts of their legal problems thoroughly reviewed and to receive unique advice on how to move forward.
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, such as Car Accidents, slip/trip and falls, Dog Bites, and burn injuries. Additionally, the attorneys of VYZS assist their clients in various other areas of law, dealing with family law, criminal defense, DUI, commercial law, and real estate law.
For more information about Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC, please visit its website: www.vyzlaw.com. For inquiries or to schedule a consultation, please call (215) 969-3004.
Disclaimer: The content of this website should not be construed as formal legal advice or the formation of an attorney-client relationship.
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC
+1 215-969-3004
email us here
Velter Yurovsky Zoftis Sokolson, LLC
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Car Accident Lawyer Philadelphia